Spirit of Speyside: Distilled in diesem Jahr am 1. und 2. September

Das Festival Spirit of Speyside Distilled: Food & Drink findet in diesem Jahr eine Neuauflage. Am 1. und 2. September 2023 werden sich neben einigen Brennereien der Region (zugesagt haben bis jetzt unter anderem Cardhu, Aberlour, Speyburn, Glen Moray, Benromach und Glenlivet ) auch Gin- und Wodka-Destillerien sowie Craftbrauereien präsentieren. Ergänzt wird das Festival durch Aussteller aus der wachsenden Food-Szene der Speyside.

Die Tickets für die zweitägige Veranstaltung sind ab Montag, den 3. Juli, um 12 Uhr erhältlich. Alles weitere rund das Festival Spirit of Speyside: Distilled finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung sowie auf der Website des Festivals:

Spirit of Speyside: Distilled announces a weekend of whisky

-Festival Tickets to go on sale Monday 3rd July –

26 June 2023

The ultimate weekend for whisky lovers has announced its return this autumn, with tickets launching for the two-day event at noon on Monday 3rd July, celebrating the ever-evolving food and drink culture of the Speyside region.

Fresh from a record-breaking whisky festival this spring, the Spirit of Speyside team are back with Distilled 2023, taking place 1st and 2nd of September at Elgin Town Hall. The annual event will unite Speyside’s best whisky distillers under one roof for a weekend, celebrating the flavour of the region that is home to over half of Scotland’s distilleries with best-selling brands participating alongside small, craft producers. Among those already confirmed are crowd favourites Cardhu, Aberlour, Speyburn, Glen Moray, Benromach and Glenlivet.

For those with a palate for other spirits, the event also plays host to many innovative new gin and vodka distillers as well as superior craft breweries. Guests will have a chance to sample the best local drams while learning from master distillers, sip creative cocktails and enjoy Speyside’s growing food scene with artisan makers, seafood specialists, and more filling the hall.

Spirit of Speyside: Distilled is split into three sessions across Friday evening and Saturday. Entry ticket includes full access to the session, a Glencairn crystal nosing and tasting glass, a lanyard and eight taster samples of gin, vodka, whisky or beer. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase products from exhibiting brands and Spirit of Speyside: Distilled merchandise during the event.

Brand new to 2023, Distilled is introducing a VIP ticket option that will provide guests access to exclusive mini masterclasses and special pours, as well as a VIP chill out zone. VIPs can expect to be treated to an array of sensational tastings and talks from Speyside experts and will round off their experience with a foodie feast courtesy of some local favourites who’ll be popping up at the event.

Following the massive success of this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, those interested in visiting should plan to book their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

George McNeil, Chairman of Spirit of Speyside, said: “Distilled gives us the incredible opportunity to gather with the region’s best producers and distillers, all under one roof in the heart of our community.

“Whisky lovers will be traveling to our beautiful corner of Scotland to learn from the makers of their favourite malts, compare drams side by side and indulge in a weekend of delicious food & drink made right here in Speyside.”

Tickets for Distilled 2023 are priced at £25 for standard entry, £55 for VIP entry, and are on sale from 12pm, Monday 3rd July.

For more information, visit https://www.spiritofspeyside.com