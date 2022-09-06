Viele zufriedene Gesichter nach dem Festival Distilled Food & Drink

Am vergangenen Wochenende fand das kulinarische Festival der Region Speyside Distilled Food & Drink, erstmals seit 2019 wieder in der Elgin Town Hall, statt (in den letzten beiden Jahren fiel das Festival wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie-Maßnahmen aus). Das zweitägige Event wurde organisiert vom Team hinter dem Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, und wenn wir in die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung schauen, scheinen die Veranstalter – über 35 Anbietern, über 700 verkaufte Tickets, weit gereiste Besucher von Norwegen bis in die USA – mit diesem Event sehr zufrieden zu sein:

FOOD AND DRINK LOVERS CELEBRATE SPIRIT OF DISTILLED

Food and drink enthusiasts gathered in Elgin Town Hall over the weekend to celebrate the very best artisanal produce that the region has to offer, as Distilled returned for the first in-person event after three years.

Distilled Food & Drink, organised by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s largest whisky events, saw over 700 tickets sold. The event welcomed people from the local area and further afield; from Norway to the USA, to the two-day event.

Event goers were treated to over 35 vendors, from world famous distilleries to local gin and vodka and artisan food and craft stalls. The two-day event included several immersive masterclasses led by industry experts such as Chivas Brothers and Gordon & Macphail.

George McNeil Chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Festivals said:

“Distilled festival brings together many local makers, all under one roof, and as always our region’s producers put on an incredible spread of second to none experiences.

„Now, more than ever it is so important to support and celebrate Speyside businesses. The turn-out over the weekend really cements how important these events are in bringing people together, from near and far, showcasing what the region has to offer of whisky and more.

“Over 35 vendors exhibited over the weekend, and I would like to thank them, everyone who came along to sample Speyside’s larder and of course the team who have worked so hard behind the scenes to make this weekend the success that it was.”

About the Spirit of Speyside: Distilled

Distilled Food & Drink is an annual celebration brought together by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. Distilled unites the world’s best whisky distillers under one roof in their native Speyside, along with local award-winning brewers, gin and vodka producers and lots of artisanal and locally produced food. First launched in 2016, Distilled welcomed around 1,400 people to its sell-out event in 2019 before being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.spiritofspeyside.com/festivals/distilled

