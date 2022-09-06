Viele zufriedene Gesichter nach dem Festival Distilled Food & Drink

Am vergangenen Wochenende fand das kulinarische Festival der Region Speyside Distilled Food & Drink, erstmals seit 2019 wieder in der Elgin Town Hall, statt (in den letzten beiden Jahren fiel das Festival wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie-Maßnahmen aus). Das zweitägige Event wurde organisiert vom Team hinter dem Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, und wenn wir in die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung schauen, scheinen die Veranstalter – über 35 Anbietern, über 700 verkaufte Tickets, weit gereiste Besucher von Norwegen bis in die USA – mit diesem Event sehr zufrieden zu sein:
FOOD AND DRINK LOVERS CELEBRATE SPIRIT OF DISTILLED
Food and drink enthusiasts gathered in Elgin Town Hall over the weekend to celebrate the very best artisanal produce that the region has to offer, as Distilled returned for the first in-person event after three years.
Distilled Food & Drink, organised by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, one of the world’s largest whisky events, saw over 700 tickets sold. The event welcomed people from the local area and further afield; from Norway to the USA, to the two-day event.
Event goers were treated to over 35 vendors, from world famous distilleries to local gin and vodka and artisan food and craft stalls. The two-day event included several immersive masterclasses led by industry experts such as Chivas Brothers and Gordon & Macphail.
George McNeil Chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Festivals said:
“Distilled festival brings together many local makers, all under one roof, and as always our region’s producers put on an incredible spread of second to none experiences.
„Now, more than ever it is so important to support and celebrate Speyside businesses. The turn-out over the weekend really cements how important these events are in bringing people together, from near and far, showcasing what the region has to offer of whisky and more.
“Over 35 vendors exhibited over the weekend, and I would like to thank them, everyone who came along to sample Speyside’s larder and of course the team who have worked so hard behind the scenes to make this weekend the success that it was.”
About the Spirit of Speyside: Distilled
Distilled Food & Drink is an annual celebration brought together by the team behind The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival. Distilled unites the world’s best whisky distillers under one roof in their native Speyside, along with local award-winning brewers, gin and vodka producers and lots of artisanal and locally produced food. First launched in 2016, Distilled welcomed around 1,400 people to its sell-out event in 2019 before being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
www.spiritofspeyside.com/festivals/distilled
Full list of vendors exhibiting at Distilled:
- Avva Scottish Gin
- Benriach Distillery
- Benromach
- Bonbon Berries
- Bruce Stevenson
- Caorunn Gin
- CC Breweries
- Chivas Brothers (The Glenlivet, Aberlour & Strathisla)
- Coastal Pizza
- Diageo (Cragganmore & Cardhu)
- Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky (Black Bull & The Octave)
- Fife Whisky Festival
- Angels Share
- Glen Moray
- GlenAllachie, White Heather & MacNairs
- Glenfarclas
- Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies
- Gordon Castle Walled Gardens
- Humble Burger
- Ice and Fire Distillery
- Johnsons of Elgin
- Kinrara
- McTears
- Mulderie Wood
- Murray McDavid (Aceo ltd)
- Nae Bad Food + The Cocktail Joint
- Red Door Gin
- Roehill Springs Distillery Ltd
- Simpsons of Buckie
- Slanjii
- Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival
- Speyburn
- Speyside Distillers (Spey, Beinn Dubh & Byrons Gin)
- Speyside Whisky Shop/ Speyside Whisky Auctions
- The Artist’s Studio
- The Scotch Malt Whisky Society
- Torta
- William Grant & Sons (Balvenie & Glenfiddich)