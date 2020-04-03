Freitag, 03. April 2020, 18:32:38
Kilchoman veröffentlicht Loch Gorm 2020

Ab Montag im Webshop erhältlich, danach in einer Auflage von 15.500 Flaschen auch bei den Händlern

Eine gute Neuigkeit für die Freunde der rauchigen Islay-Whiskys: Die Brennerei Kilchoman veröffentlicht am Montag, den 6. April die neueste Ausgabe ihres rauchigen Whisky aus Sherryfässern, den Kilchoman Loch Gorm 2020.

Er ist ein Vatting aus 21 Oloroso Sherry Butts aus den Jahren 2007, 2008, 2009 und 2011 und wird ohne Fabrstoff und Kühlfiltration mit 46% vol abgefüllt. Die Auflage in diesem Jahr beträgt 15.500 Fässer.

Dies schreibt die Brennerei über den Whisky:

Loch Gorm is the name given to our annually released sherry cask matured limited edition. The loch, murky and peaty in colour, reflects the dark copper tones of the sherry matured Loch Gorm release.

As the only release in the Kilchoman range to be fully matured in sherry casks, Loch Gorm has always attracted special attention from Kilchoman followers, especially given that just 15,500 bottles will be released.

The 2020 edition is made up of 21 oloroso sherry butts filled in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011, bottled at 46% abv without any chill filtration and colouring.  The 15,500 bottles released will be available from retailers in the UK and Europe from the 6th of April, reaching more distant markets soon after.   

 “The peat smoke and citrus sweetness of the Kilchoman spirit pairs beautifully with the rich influence of these oloroso sherry casks.

Overall there are a lot of similarities between the 2019 and 2020 expressions however the 2020 bottling is much more fruit forward, there’s a bit less of the dry sherry influence and more dried fruits and cinnamon sweetness” Anthony Wills, Kilchoman Founder and Managing Director

The Loch Gorm 2020 will retail for £69.90 in the UK (70cl, 46% abv), a limited number of bottles will be available via our website from 2pm on Monday April 6th however these will be restricted to one bottle per person. If you miss out on a bottle when they’re released online then do not fear, bottles are currently on the way to whisky shops around the world.

