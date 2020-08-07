Neu ab 11. August im Onlineshop von Arran: Arran Harmony Edition Vol. 3

Normalerweise würde diese Ausgabe fast ausschließlich nur vor Ort verkauft werden, aber Corona macht auch bei Arran alles anders: Weil das Arran Festival Malt & Music in diesem Jahr nicht stattfindet, kommt ein Gutteil der Flaschen der Arran Harmony Edition Vol. 3 auch über den Onlineshop zum Verkauf. Die 1000 Flaschen sind mit 55,6% abgefüllt, und reiften in Sherry Hogsheads, French Puncheons und Bourbon Barrels. Preis pro Flasche: 100 Pfund, beschränkt auf zwei Flaschen pro Bestellung.

Hier das, was die Destillerie zur Sonderausgabe zu sagen hat:

Despite the 25th Anniversary celebrations turning digital this year, we hope that you are still ready to press play on your favourite songs, raise a glass and perform some air guitar from home with a dram of our limited edition and unique to the Arran Festival Malt & Music, Harmony Vol. 3!

As you know, this bottling is limited to only 1,000 bottles and a small quantity is usually available for mail order. This year, it can be purchased in person from Lochranza from Tuesday 4th August or from our web shop from Tuesday August 11th August.

This edition is priced at £100 per bottle and sales from our web shop will be restricted to two of these bottles per transaction. We politely request that you allow 21-28 days for the delivery of your order as our small team endeavour to safely prepare and dispatch orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Harmony Vol. 3 is going on sale in separate allocations of bottles from our web shop next Tuesday morning the 11th of August at 11am, and every Monday morning in August at 11am thereafter (17th, 24th, 31st) from the ‚Limited Editions‘ section of our web shop. The bottling will also be available from Tuesday 4th August at our Visitor Centre shop in Lochranza which is currently open Sunday-Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

Dates for your diary for our online sales taking place:

Tuesday 11th August 11am BST

Monday 17th August 11am BST

Monday 24th August 11am BST

Monday 31st August 11am BST

The tradition of the Harmony Editions created for the Festival is to blend casks of difference provenance, and the skill of the Master Blender comes into play as he weaves the flavours to create a work of liquid art. In this third edition James has created a complex marriage of Sherry Hogshead, French Puncheon and Bourbon Barrel. This time around we were not able to dance and sing along with the wonderful tunes of James & The Staves, a classic feature of our Malt and Music Festival. We raise a glass to next year, to the wonderful time we will have on the island all together and to the musicianship and the kinship of The Arran Single Malt.

Fact File

• 55.6% Alc./Vol.

• Exclusively bottled for the Arran Malt & Music Festival since 2018

• Limited Edition of 1,000 bottles

• Matured in Sherry Hogsheads, French Puncheons and Bourbon Barrels