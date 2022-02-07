Neu: Benromach Cara Gold

Eine interessante Neuerscheinung gibt es aus der Brennerei Benromach zu vermelden: Der Benromach Cara Gold 11yo hat eine weltweite Auflage von 6.000 Flaschen und wurde im Jahr 2010 aus Cara Gold Gerste destilliert – eine Sorte, die eher in der Biererzeugung verwendet wird und dort sehr fruchtige Geschmacksrichtung und Toffee-Geschmack hervorbringt.

Bei Benromach wurde Cara Gold mit dem für die Brennerei typischen rauchigen Malz vermengt und ergibt in Kombination einen Whisky mit Noten von Passionsfrucht, Litschi und Limetten sowie als Gegenpol den Geschmack von Malzkeksen. Dazu kommen dann Ananas, Aprikose und eine subtile Pfeffrigkeit, der Rauch macht sich dann eher süß im Finish bemerkbar, so die Brennerei.

In Deutschland ist der Benromach Cara Gold noch nicht am Markt, wird aber hier ebenso erscheinen. In UK kostet er 49,99 Pfund.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung aus der Destillerie Benromach:

Benromach adds new limited edition to its Contrasts range

— Only 6,000 bottles of newly released Benromach Cara Gold available globally —

Benromach Distillery in Speyside has launched a new limited edition single malt, Benromach Cara Gold, with just 6,000 bottles available globally.

This is the first time Benromach Distillery has used Cara Gold malted barley, a low colour roasted caramel malt more commonly found in breweries which produces rich fruity and toffee flavours. This was combined with the distillery’s standard lightly peated malt to create a unique expression which delivers a new twist on the subtle smokiness Benromach is most well-known for.

Laid down in 2010 before being bottled in 2022, this expression is natural in colour and non-chill filtered. It has been matured exclusively in first-fill bourbon barrels, creating passionfruit, lychee and lime aromas which are complemented by a hint of malted biscuit. With smooth, sweet flavours of pineapple, apricot and a subtle pepperiness, it leads to a vibrant, fruity and sweet smoke finish.

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said:

“We love to get creative with our small batch vintage expressions and our Contrasts Range allows us to do this. Unlike any of our other expressions, we have used Cara Gold malt – this is a type of malted barley you would usually find in a brewery rather than a distillery and it has produced a beautiful and unique single malt. But, in true Benromach style, this whisky was made by hand for genuine character using the skills, expertise and senses of our small team of distillers.”

Benromach Cara Gold is available on the Benromach website and at selected retailers worldwide.

Benromach Cara Gold has an RRP of £49.99. Prices in international markets may vary due to local taxes and import duties.