Neu: Dunville’s 18 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

Von Duneville’s Irish Whiskey kommt ein neuer 18 Jahre alter Ire auf den Markt, ein Single Malt mit eine Finish in einem Oloroso Sherry Cask. Die Einzelfassabfüllung aus dem Fass 991 wird in Irrland vertrieben. Kostenpunkt: 275 Euro.

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey hat uns dazu folgende Produktinformationen für Sie übermittelt:

PR-Text Dunville’s Irish Whiskey

Dunville’s releases 18 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish

From the Exclusive Single Cask Series

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey has unveiled the latest release from its Single Cask Series – an 18 Year Old Single Malt with an Oloroso Sherry Cask finish.



Cask 991 is the latest offering from The Spirit of Belfast and is bottled exclusively for Hi-Spirits Ireland and available from selected retailers and on-trade establishments across the country.



Selected from the finest casks in Dunville’s warehouses, this exceptional 18 Year Old Irish Single Malt is finished in an Oloroso Sherry Butt and bottled at cask strength 55% abv. This single cask bottling is limited to 661 bottles at RRP €275 and £240.

Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Hi-Spirits Ireland on this exclusive single cask bottling. Cask 991 is the latest in a series of bespoke Dunville’s bottlings for selected retailers, hospitality venues and key trade partners.



“As with each and every expression from the Single Cask Series, this cask has been carefully selected and bottled at optimum strength to ensure the best possible quality and flavour. Boasting notes of stewed dark fruits and warming winter spices, this whiskey is full of indulgent Christmas flavours, perfect for the festive season. Encompassing Dunville’s ethos of exceptional whiskey without compromise, we are delighted to add Cask 991 to our Single Cask portfolio.”

This release is not available directly from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey or The Echlinville Distillery. For more information on stockists please contact Hi-Spirits Ireland.

Tasting Notes:

Colour

Deep Amber



Nose

Massive notes of orange marmalade spiced with cloves and nutmeg, then stewed dark fruits, caramel chocolate, sweet tobacco and freshly baked cinnamon Danish pastries.



Palate

Gentle warming spices, clean malt barley, toasted nuts, a hint of cola cubes and warm Jamaican spiced ginger cake give way to a tidal wave of indulgent Christmas flavours. Sherry laden mince pies served hot. Figs, dates, dark cherries, marinated in winter spices and reduced to a mulled winter fruit compote, accompanied by sherry and vanilla Chantilly cream.



Finish

Luxurious and rich, warm spiced Christmas pudding, laced with burnt orange syrup, interlaced with hints of liquorice and black forest gateau, frothed latte and chilli infused dark chocolate finally give way to an eternity of those returning warming Christmas spices, dunnage oak and gorgeous, sweet tobacco.



