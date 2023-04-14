Neu: GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12

Das Dutzend ist voll: Die Highland Destillerie Glendronach hat ihre zwölfte Ausgabe des GlenDronach Cask Strength vorgestellt. Batch 12 ist mit 58,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und stammt wie immer aus einer Mischung aus Oloroso und PX Sherrycasks. Ausgesucht hat diese Master Blender Rachel Barrie.

Die meint zur neuen Abfüllung:

“The GlenDronach Cask Strength offers connoisseurs a deep insight into the distillery’s signature character, by bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century. Add a drop or two of water to open up the liquid and reveal a cornucopia of flavours; from rich mocha to raisin-filled fruit-cake and indulgent crème brûlée. Such is the reward of our twelfth batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength, a richly sherried Highland single malt Scotch whisky matured in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.”