HighlandsNeue WhiskysVerkostungsnotiz

Neu: GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12

Die neueste Ausgabe des beliebten fassstarken Whiskys aus Sherryfässern kommt im Laufe des Monats in den Handel

Das Dutzend ist voll: Die Highland Destillerie Glendronach hat ihre zwölfte Ausgabe des GlenDronach Cask Strength vorgestellt. Batch 12 ist mit 58,2% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und stammt wie immer aus einer Mischung aus Oloroso und PX Sherrycasks. Ausgesucht hat diese Master Blender Rachel Barrie.

Die meint zur neuen Abfüllung:

“The GlenDronach Cask Strength offers connoisseurs a deep insight into the distillery’s signature character, by bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century. Add a drop or two of water to open up the liquid and reveal a cornucopia of flavours; from rich mocha to raisin-filled fruit-cake and indulgent crème brûlée. Such is the reward of our twelfth batch of The GlenDronach Cask Strength, a richly sherried Highland single malt Scotch whisky matured in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.”

Was hat der GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12 geschmacklich zu bieten? In der Nase finden sich Noten von Mokka, cremigem Cappuccino, Orange, mit Rosinen gefülltem Obstkuchen, Kirschlikör und Sandelholz. Am Gaumen bietet er Noten von Gewürzen, dunklem Schokoladen-Tiramisu, geflammter Orangenschale aus Sevilla, gerösteten Mandeln und kristallisiertem Ingwer.

Im Laufe des Monats sollte der GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 12 dann im Handel zu finden sein. Ein Preis wurde noch nicht genannt.

SourceThe Whisky Business
