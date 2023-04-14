Programm von Lagavulin und Caol Ila beim diesjährigen Fèis Ìle veröffentlicht

Lang ists ja nicht mehr hin, zum Fèis Ìle 2023, und mit Lagavulin und Caol Ila machen nun die beiden Diageo-Brennereien auf der Insel Islay ihr Programm bekannt und öffnen der Verkauf der Tickets. Nicht wenige unserer Leser werden ja zu dieser Zeit auf Islay sein – nun kann man also bereits Programm goutieren und reservieren:

JOIN THE CELEBRATIONS AT FÈIS ÌLE 2023 FROM 26TH MAY – 3RD JUNE

Caol Ila & Lagavulin distillery experience tickets on sale now from Malts.com

Islay, Scotland, 14 April 2023 Two of Islay’s most iconic single malt distilleries, Caol Ila and Lagavulin welcome Fèis Ìle fans to their homes once again for the island’s annual celebration of culture, music and whisky.

For the first time, guests to the Caol Ila distillery on 29th May will enjoy its brand new visitor experience with a Fèis Ìle twist. The celebrations will feature live music performances alongside whisky experiences, that showcase the most stunning views in the world of whisky. Highlights from the programme include:

Distillery Manager Sam Hale takes guests on a whisky journey with some of his favourite drams, including the 2023 expression

Caol Ila x Islay Cocoa tasting with views of the stunning Paps of Jura

Sam Hale, Caol Ila Distillery Manager said:

“A lot has changed since we last hosted whisky fans at the distillery for Caol Ila day at Fèis Ìle, including the unveiling of our brand new visitor experience. The new space has totally transformed how fans enjoy tastings as we’ve centered everything around the breathtaking views that surround our distillery. We’re looking forward to this new dawn and delivering some of the most memorable whisky experiences the festival has ever seen.”

On the 27th May, Lagavulin will open its doors hosting a lively mix of music and whisky tastings to celebrate Islay’s culture, including:

The highly anticipated warehouse tasting hosted by Lagavulin legend Iain McArthur

Tastings with Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley to explore Fèis Ìle expressions over the years and reveal of this year’s unique bottling

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager said:

“We’re excited to welcome music and whisky lovers from around the globe to our home once again. This year, the team has worked hard to offer some unforgettable experiences and we’re looking forward to sharing this moment with our fans.”

To celebrate Fèis Ìle, Lagavulin and Caol Ila will be releasing limited-edition bottlings that highlight each distillery’s unique character, available during the festival exclusively from both distilleries. More details to be revealed soon.

Tickets for Fèis Ìle can be purchased at https://www.malts.com/en-gb/products/collections/feis-ile-2023