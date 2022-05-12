Neu: Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch #009

Wie die Destillerie Glengoyne heute bekanntgab, ist soeben die neueste Abfüllung in der Glengoyne Cask Strength Serie, Batch #009 erschienen. Diesmal ist der Whisky mit 59,6% vol. abgefüllt – Sie können ihn zunächst wohl online bei Glengoyne um 74,99 £ erstehen (allerdings nur mit UK-Lieferadresse) – er wird aber sicher auch in Kürze in den deutschen Handel kommen.

Hier die Infos, die die Brennerei zur neuen Abfüllung ausgesendet hat:

Glengoyne Cask Strength Batch #009

Bottled at the strength it emerges from the cask, this delicious amber gold dram is un-chillfiltered, unfussed and untamed; the closest you’ll get to opening the cask yourself. It’s the perfect embodiment of our unhurried approach to whisky making.



Matured in one-third first-fill Oloroso sherry, two-thirds refill casks, and a smattering of bourbon barrels, this rich, complex whisky draws the oak’s intensity and creates a stunning dram at natural strength.



Bottled at 59.6% ABV, Cask Strength, Batch 009 delivers an undiluted and uninterrupted dram. On the nose you’re met with baked lemon, rich sticky toffee pudding, malt biscuits, plum, hazelnut, and an unmistakable hit of zesty apple.



To taste, expect a weighty mouthful of rich vanilla and fresh fruits that develop into poached pears with cinnamon spice and a drizzle of honey, followed by a long and rewarding finish of apricot, toffee, and honey.



Priced at £74.99, Cask Strength, Batch 009 is available at glengoyne.com (currently only UK shipping), the Distillery Shop, and specialist retailers in globally select markets.