Neu: Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish

Johnnie Walker Black Label bekommt eine limitierte Sonderausgabe: Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish bringt zum bekannten und beliebten Geschmacksprofil des Blends noch etwas Süße von Feigen und Pflaumen – dank des Finishings in mit Sherry präparierten Fässern.

Ursprünglich in Taiwan gelauncht, kommt diese Sonderabfüllung nun in 35 weitere Märkte weltweit – ob das nun auch für den deutschen Markt gilt, haben wir der Presseaussendung, die wir direkt von der britischen Agentur für Johnnie Walker erhalten haben, nicht entnehmen können – tragen es aber hier nach, sobald wir es so oder so bestätigen können:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

JOHNNIE WALKER LAUNCHES BLACK LABEL SHERRY FINISH: A TASTE COLLISION OF SMOOTH AND SHERRY

Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish is a silky, smooth Scotch inspired by the bold and dynamic flavours of the iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch Whisky1, announces Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish as a globally available limited edition.

This new Scotch is all the familiar flavours of Johnnie Walker Black Label, drizzled with the sweetness of figs and plums that comes from the sherry seasoned casks.

It’s a dynamic and silky-smooth Scotch made using whiskies that have spent at least 12 years growing into a vibrant body of flavour finished in casks seasoned with sherry from Jerez for mellow sweet notes.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish, which has been launched in Taiwan will now be on-shelf in 35+ countries across the globe, offers flavours from across the four corners of Scotland, with sweet fruit and spice from distilleries like Clynelish in the Highlands and Cardhu on Speyside, alongside creamy toffee, honey-like sweetness and vanilla from Lowland distilleries like Cameronbridge and Glenkinckie, all wrapped in a cloak of some from Caol Ila on the Islands.

These are the rich flavours of Scotland distilled and balanced perfectly in a glass. It is smooth sweetness wrapped in smoke, with sweet fruit bursting through dark chocolate and coffee.

Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Emma Walker, says:

“This is a whisky inspired by the bold and dynamic layers of flavour that Johnnie Walker Black Label is famed for. We have taken that unmistakable character and exceptional depth of flavour of Black Label and fired it with the mellow sweet smoothness of a sherry finish so that the flavours dance with citrus; it is a taste collision of smooth and sherry – and one that I’m extremely proud to add to the collection.”

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham, says:

“It’s so exciting to see this new whisky sitting proudly alongside our range of Scotch. We believe this is a whisky that tells the next chapter of the Johnnie Walker story, stepping forward and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in Scotch – as we have always done. It’s a whisky that builds on the iconic legacy of Johnnie Walker Black Label and propels us into the next 200 years.”

Serve Suggestion:

Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish is great when enjoyed neat or on the rocks and is perfectly paired at home with sweet treats such as dark fruits, nuts and chocolate after a meal.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish bursts into life in a Black Sherry Highball. Pour Johnnie Walker Black Label Sherry Finish into a tall glass filled with ice and top-up with a blackcurrant mixer of your choice. Try garnishing with a sprig of mint and let the flavours dance with the bite of citrus. Something you can try at home.

[1] IWSR 2021