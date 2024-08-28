Neu von Heaven Hill: Parker’s Heritage Collection 2024 Limited Release

Die Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky hat gestern die neueste, 18. Ausgabe der Parker’s Heritage Collection veröffentlicht, einen 14 Jahre alten Kentucky Straight Bourbon, der in stark getoasteten Cognacfässern gefinisht wurde. Von den 170 Dollar, die dieses limitierte Bottling kostet, geht wie immer ein Teil an eine Stiftung, die sich der Erforschung und Heilung der Amyotrophen Lateralsklerose (an ihr war zum Beispiel Stephen Hawking erkrankt) widmet – zu Ehren von Parker Beam, dem verstorbenen Master Distiller der Brennerei.

Warum wir diesmal der Abfüllung einen eigenen Newsartikel widmen, erklärt sich aus dem Text der Pressemitteilung: er dürfte diesmal auch für ausgewählte internationale Märkte vorgesehen sein (ansonsten hat er es über die Grenzen der USA nur als Eigenimport oder am Sekundärmarkt geschafft). Wir hoffen für alle Bourbon-Freunde das Beste – hier jedenfalls die Pressemitteilung zum Parker’s Heritage Collection 2024 Limited Release:

Heaven Hill Distillery Announces 2024 Parker’s Heritage Collection® Limited Edition Bottling

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (August 27, 2024) – Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the release of the 18th edition of the Parker’s Heritage Collection® featuring a 14-year-old Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey Finished in Reconstructed Heavy Toast Cognac Barrels. The 18th Edition is an allocated product and will be available nationally and internationally in limited quantities at the suggested retail price of $169.99. Like previous editions, a portion of the proceeds will continue to support ALS research and patient care in honor of Parker Beam, late Master Distiller Emeritus.

This edition is made possible due to the continued partnership with Master Blender Alain Royer, who Heaven Hill has partnered with on two previous Parker’s Heritage Collection releases. It is comprised of 14-year-old Malt Whiskey that was barreled in March 2009. The 128 Malt Whiskey barrels were dumped and then finished in 56 larger, reconstructed heavy toast Cognac barrels for almost four months. The original Malt Whiskey barrels are from the fourth floor of Rickhouse O and the sixth floor of Rickhouse Q. Once re-barreled, the Cognac barrels aged in Rickhouse H1 on the fifth floor. The mashbill for this edition is comprised of 65% malted barley and 35% corn and bottled at 107 proof. The Whiskey is described as rich and velvety with flavors of molasses and bittersweet chocolate followed by cloves and nutmeg. At bottling, the liquid was non-chill filtered to preserve the natural flavors of the aging process.

“We are excited to continue to work with Alain Royer as we look for more ways to innovate with barrel finished products. In honoring Parker’s enduring legacy, Heaven Hill Distillery remains steadfast in our commitment to uphold the high standards he set. With this latest expression, we celebrate Parker’s influence on and dedication to innovating outside of Heaven Hill’s traditional Bourbon mashbills by crafting a Whiskey that embodies his spirit as we continue to support ALS research and patient care.” Susan Wahl, Vice President of American Whiskey at Heaven Hill

The late Heaven Hill Master Distiller Parker Beam, for whom the acclaimed series is named, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also called ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2010. Since 2013, proceeds from sales of the Parker’s Heritage Collection have raised more than $1.3 million dollars toward ALS research and patient care through contributions made by Heaven Hill for each bottle purchased. With this edition, Heaven Hill will again contribute a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold to the ALS Association. To learn more about The Parker Beam Promise of Hope Fund, please visit als.org/parker-beam-promise-hope-fund.

Packaged in the same upscale 750ml bottle as the previous seventeen editions, but with a garnet-colored label, the newest Parker’s Heritage Collection is available in a three-bottle case and will arrive at retail locations starting in September. With previous releases having won multiple awards from Whisky Advocate, Whisky Magazine, the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the series stands as some of the most critically lauded American Whiskeys in recent memory. Past bottlings have won awards ranging from “Best Special Barrel Finished Bourbon” and “Best North American Whiskey” to “American Whiskey of the Year” and “Best of Show, Brown Spirits.”