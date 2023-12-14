Neu von Royal Lochnagar: Balmoral The King’s Birthday Edition 45yo

Zum Geburtstag von König Charles bringt die Destillerie Royal Lochnagar eine besondere Abfüllung in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Balmoral Castle & Estate, dem schottischen Heim der königlichen Familie: Balmoral The King’s Birthday Edition ist ein 45 Jahre alter Highland Single Malt und wird in einer Auflage von 253 Flaschen erscheinen. Diese wurde am 14. November 2023 zum 75. Geburtstag von Charles III. per Hand abgefüllt.

Mehr zu dieser besonderen Abfüllung, die pro Flasche 3,200 Pfund kosten wird, in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung, die wir aus London erhalten haben:

BALMORAL RELEASES ITS RAREST HIGHLAND SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY – BOTTLED ON THE 75TH BIRTHDAY OF HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III – AND ANNOUNCES A CELEBRATORY TREE PLANTING PROJECT ON THE ESTATE

ROYAL DEESIDE, SCOTLAND, 14th December, 2023 – Balmoral Castle & Estate, the Scottish Home of The Royal Family, will today release The King’s Birthday Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a single cask distilled at neighbouring Royal Lochnagar and aged 45 years.

The whisky from cask number 1838, distilled on 7th November 1978, was tasted earlier this year by The King before 253 bottles were filled and numbered by hand on 14th November 2023, in celebration of His Majesty’s 75th birthday.

This special edition will be available for sale, at £3,200 per bottle, exclusively at the Balmoral Gift Shop and www.balmoralcastle.com from 4pm today, Thursday 14th December. Three bottles will be retained by Balmoral to raise funds for charitable activity in Aberdeenshire and bottle number 75 will be placed in the Royal Lochnagar archive.

Balmoral The King’s Birthday Edition will also establish a connection with the majestic landscape of the Balmoral Estate, with every bottle supporting the planting of 75 trees – one for each of The King’s 75 years – to create a natural legacy of more than 18,000 trees that will flourish for generations.

Ewan Andrew, President of Global Supply Chain & Procurement at Diageo and Grantee of the Royal Warrant held by Royal Lochnagar, said:

“The association between Balmoral and Royal Lochnagar Distillery dates back to the first Royal visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1848. Everyone at Royal Lochnagar today is proud to supply our Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky to Balmoral, and also to have welcomed His Majesty, as The Duke of Rothesay, to the distillery on several occasions. It was an honour to select one of our rarest casks for The King’s Birthday Edition and fitting that it will generate a natural legacy in the area through the tree planting it will support on the Balmoral Estate.”

A spokesperson for Balmoral said:

“His Majesty The King’s 30th birthday in November 1978 was marked with a collection of photographic portraits taken in the grounds of Balmoral Castle. In celebration of His Majesty’s 75th birthday, we are thrilled to be releasing a whisky distilled that same month by our neighbour, Royal Lochnagar, presented in a case made with larch from the Balmoral Estate.”

Bottled at natural cask strength, 52.1% abv, Balmoral The King’s Birthday Edition is an elegant whisky in true Highland style: on the nose, a delicate interplay of fresh berries, redcurrants and citrus zest; the rich and creamy palate unfolds to reveal exquisite Royal Lochnagar signature fruit notes, candied walnuts and toffee undertones, followed by ripe berries, citrus and oak spice on the lingering finish.

The bottles feature a gold engraving of the Balmoral crest with His Majesty’s Cypher at its centre. Further rooting this special whisky on Royal Deeside, each bottle will be presented in a wooden case handcrafted from windfallen larch from the Balmoral Estate and incorporating Balmoral Tweed. It also features an innovative material from a forest below the sea: zero-waste seaweed paper made by Notpla, a winner of The Earthshot Prize, of which Prince William, The Duke of Rothesay, is Founder and President.

To mark The King’s birthday and launch of this limited edition, the Royal Lochnagar team gathered to plant a commemorative tree – Betula Ermanii, known as Erman’s Birch – at the distillery; this stands alongside the seven birch trees planted last year in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, for The Queen’s Green Canopy.



The King’s Birthday Edition is the latest in a highly collectible series of Scotch whiskies distilled at Royal Lochnagar and bottled by Balmoral Castle & Estate to mark special Royal occasions; previous limited releases celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

Further information on visiting Balmoral and Balmoral The King’s Birthday Edition Scotch Whisky is available at www.balmoralcastle.com.

Information on visiting Royal Lochnagar Distillery is available at www.royallochnagardistillery.com.