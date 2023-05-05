Neu von Royal Lochnagar: Limited Balmoral Coronation Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Ein König, viele Editionen zur Krönung – aber nur wenige haben mehr tatsächlichen Bezug zu King Charles III. und der königlichen Familie als jene, die Royal Lochnagar heute angekündigt hat: Die Brennerei liegt nur eine Meile vom Sitz des Königshauses in Balmoral Caslte & Estate entfernt. 1000 Flaschen des Limited Balmoral Coronation Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky wird es geben, seit erstem Mai über die Webseite www.balmoralcastle.com, ab morgen, dem Krönungstag, auch im Balmoral Gift Shop – zum Preis von 360 Pfund pro Flasche.

Hier die Pressemitteilung vonm Diageo zu diesem Special Bottling:

ROYAL DEESIDE, SCOTLAND – Balmoral Castle & Estate has launched an exclusive limited Balmoral Coronation Edition Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

In recognition of The King’s long and fond association with Royal Deeside, the whisky is drawn from specially selected casks from Royal Lochnagar Distillery, a mile from Balmoral, the Scottish home of the Royal Family.

The first two bottles, in bespoke cases on plinths of Caledonian pine from the Balmoral Estate, have been presented by Balmoral to HM The King and HRH The Prince William, Duke of Rothesay.

A further 1000 individually numbered bottles, bearing a gold engraving of His Majesty’s Scottish Cypher, are available for purchase exclusively via www.balmoralcastle.com from today (Monday 1st May) and then at the Balmoral Gift Shop from the day of the Coronation (Saturday 6th May), priced at £360 per a bottle. One bottle will be retained as a commemorative record by the Royal Lochnagar Archive.

A spokesperson for Balmoral, said:

“We are delighted to have worked with Royal Lochnagar Distillery, our neighbour here on Royal Deeside, to create such an exceptional whisky for our Balmoral Coronation Edition in celebration of the historic crowning of His Majesty King Charles III.”

Ewan Andrew, Grantee of the Royal Warrant held by Royal Lochnagar, said:

“Everyone associated with Royal Lochnagar Distillery is very proud of our roots in the Royal Deeside community. “We have put all of our skill, craft and heritage into creating this exquisite, rare whisky for Balmoral, and we are honoured to play a part in their celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty The King.”

The Highland style of this celebratory whisky evokes the pine forests and grassy, floral nature of the surrounding area. Only five casks were chosen for this exclusive release. Aged 18 years, the distillery character still shines, mellowed by a long, gentle maturation in refill casks: European oak butts for richness and an American oak hogshead for sweetness.

On the nose, delicate notes of orchard fruits, freshly cut grass and orange peel emerge with dried ginger and liquorice; the medium-bodied palate is sweet and malty, with an abundance of fresh fruit, creamy butterscotch and oak spice towards the finish.

This whisky is bottled at a strength of 48% abv. This is a reference to both the year His Majesty was born (1948), and the first visit from Balmoral to Royal Lochnagar by the Royal Family – Queen Victoria & Prince Albert – in 1848; it is also the optimal strength for the perfect balance of flavours; with water, the light, fruity notes become more apparent.

Further information on visiting Balmoral and the Balmoral Coronation Edition is available at www.balmoralcastle.com

Information on visiting Royal Lochnagar Distillery is available at www.royallochnagardistillery.com.