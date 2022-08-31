Neuer Bericht über die Fortschritte der Erweiterung der Buffalo Trace Distillery

Das Expansionsprogramm der Buffalo Trace Distillery war und ist sehr umfangreich und langfristig angelegt. Vor neun Jahren begann die Erweiterung der Brennerei, 1,2 Milliarden Dollar investiert die Brennerei in die Erweiterung der Produktion, in regelmäßigen Berichten stellt sie die Fortschritte der Arbeiten dar, so zum Beispiel im August 2020, im Mai und August 2021. Und auch heute wieder. Im Jahr 2022 wurden das zusätzliche dry house, die Hammermühle, das zusätzliche still house und die Kläranlage von Buffalo Trace gebaut und werden bis Ende dieses Jahres in Betrieb gehen. Die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung ist wieder mit Fotos des aktuellen Stand der Erweiterung ergänzt:

Zusatz um 11:00 Uhr und nach einem Hinweis von einem aufmerksamen Leser: Ein Artikel im State Journal stellt die weiteren Planung der Buffalo Trace Distillery vor. In der Nähe der Brennerei sollen noch 18 bis 20 ware houses hinzukommen, Buffalo Trace wird am Donnerstag ihre Pläne in einem community meeting (auch per Live Stream) vorstellen.

Buffalo Trace Distillery Whiskey Production is Thriving as $1.2 Billion Expansion Continues

In the last five years, Buffalo Trace has increased supplies to consumers by 50% due to increased distillation and aging warehouse capacity

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (Aug. 30, 2022) Buffalo Trace Distillery is on track to produce more bourbon than ever before as progress on its expansion project continues. Nine years ago, expansion at Buffalo Trace Distillery began to meet growing consumer demand for its products, and to date those efforts have resulted in an increase in whiskey making at the Distillery of 50 percent. In the coming years that number is projected to double with the completion of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s additional still house.

The $1.2 billion expansion encompasses all operations at Buffalo Trace Distillery, starting with a new distribution center and bottling operation in 2015 and 2019. More recently, the Distillery added 14 new barrel warehouses, 12 additional fermenters, additional cookers, a new cooling system and tripled the size of its visitor center. In 2022, Buffalo Trace’s additional dry house, hammer mill, additional still house and wastewater treatment plant have been constructed and will be operational by the end of this year.

Buffalo Trace New Barrel Warehouses

The newly constructed still house will begin operating in December 2022 and allows Buffalo Trace to double its production. The second still house is located adjacent to Buffalo Trace’s existing 1930s still house and contains a duplicate still of Buffalo Trace’s existing still, standing 40 feet tall and having the capacity of 60,000 gallons a day.

“We’re finishing the electrical work in the new still house now, and then will move into commissioning it for test runs in the next few weeks. If all goes as planned, we will start production before the end of this year. We are excited to double our distillation capacity so we can bring more bourbons to our fans,” said Harlen Wheatley, master distiller.

New Waste Water Treatment Plant

The wastewater treatment plant will process 1.2 million gallons of water per day. “It’s rare to see this much money invested in a standalone, sophisticated wastewater treatment plant. I am excited to see its start up because it truly demonstrates Buffalo Trace Distillery’s commitment to protecting the Commonwealth’s water,” said Steve Tolliver, president of Aqua Utility Services, Buffalo Trace Distillery’s regional wastewater operator. The treatment plant will be comprised of a moving bed biofilm reactor, allowing wastewater to be treated efficiently and maintain water quality standards. Wastewater will be treated and disinfected so it’s clean enough to release into the Penitentiary Branch, which leads to the Kentucky River.

New Dry House and Distillery Aerial

“We appreciate our fan’s patience as we’ve been laying down the foundation to produce more American Whiskey than we ever have before,” said Sara Saunders, vice president, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “We are still catching up to consumer demand and though our bourbons can be hard to find at times, more is coming! When our new still starts early next year we will double our production…. And then we wait for it to age because one thing we will not do is cut any quality corners by lowering proof or age. We are committed to maintaining the highest quality whiskey at fair prices.”

New Stillhouse

In addition to increased production, the expansion has added 200 production-focused jobs at Buffalo Trace Distillery over the past four years. With the continued capacity increases, there will be up to 50 more jobs added in the coming few years.