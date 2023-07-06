Penderyn Distillery in Swansea wird am 14. Juli feierlich eröffnet

Seit Mitte Mai ist die Penderyn Distillery in Swansea, die dritte Produktionsstätte für den gleichnamigen Whisky, fertiggestellt (unser Bericht hier) – jetzt, am 14. Juli, erfolgt die offizielle und feierliche Eröffnung der Brennerei mit Rahmenprogramm. Zu diesem Meilenstein in der Geschichte des walisischen Whiskys haben wir von Penderyn eine Pressemitteilung erhalten, die die Bedeutung des neuen Produktionsortes herausstreicht:

Penderyn Distillery To Launch Third Distillery In Swansea, Transforming An Old Copperworks Into A Haven For Pure Welsh Liquid Gold

Penderyn Distillery, the pioneering Welsh whisky producer, is set to unveil its highly anticipated third distillery on July 14th in Swansea. Housed within the historic confines of an old Copperworks, Penderyn will breathe new life into the premises, harnessing the location’s rich heritage to craft their exquisite range of pure Welsh liquid gold. The renowned Penderyn Gold Range stands at the forefront of this transformative endeavor, elevating Welsh whisky to unprecedented heights.

The opening of Penderyn’s latest distillery is a momentous occasion, as it fuses the allure of history with the pursuit of liquid perfection. Although situated within an old Copperworks, Penderyn is steadfast in its commitment to producing only the finest Welsh single malt whiskies. This dedication to excellence resonates throughout the Gold Range, where each bottle encapsulates the essence of pure Welsh liquid gold.



Crafted meticulously in their state-of-the-art facility, Penderyn’s Gold Range exemplifies the epitome of fine Welsh whisky. Distilled with precision and passion, these single malts undergo a meticulous maturing process in selected casks before reaching their full potential. through a captivating finish in exquisite Madeira wine casks. The result is a symphony of flavors, harmonizing the sweetness of tropical fruits and raisins with the allure of delicate vanilla undertones.

With the Penderyn Gold Range leading the way, the distillery’s commitment to excellence has garnered global recognition. Notably, Penderyn won Double Golds and Golds at the Prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Awards in 2022. Such accolades serve as a testament to Penderyn’s unwavering pursuit of crafting unparalleled Welsh whiskies that captivate the senses.

Penderyn’s third distillery in Swansea marks an exciting chapter in the distillery’s journey, where heritage and innovation converge to create liquid gold. The transformation of the old Copperworks showcases Penderyn’s ability to breathe new life into historic spaces while staying true to their mission of producing exceptional Welsh whisky. As the distillery’s flagship range, the Penderyn Gold Range stands as a testament to the artistry and dedication embodied by the brand.



Penderyn’s Gold Range whiskies are available in 70cl bottles through select retailers and the Penderyn Distillery website.



To explore the world of Penderyn Distillery and experience their liquid gold firsthand, please visit www.penderyn.wales