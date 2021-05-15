PR: Auch Glenlivet, Strathisla und Aberlour wieder für Besucher geöffnet

Zwar ist es für uns Zentraleuropäer immer noch mit sehr viel Mühen, Fristen und Vorschriften verbunden, nach Schottland zu reisen (erst gestern hat die deutsche Bundesregierung Großbritannien wegen dem gehäuften Auftreten der indischen Corona-Mutante wieder zum Risikogebiet erklärt), aber innerhalb Schottlands stehen die Zeichen momentan mehr und mehr auf Normalisierung, sodass – wenn das Reisen wieder möglich sein wird, wir auf offene Brennereien stoßen werden. Das ist auch der Grund, warum wir für Sie über diese Öffnungsschritte berichten, auch wenn sie akut für Whiskyfreunde in unseren Ländern mehr eine Aussicht als eine Möglichkeit bedeuten.

Jetzt hat auch Chivas Brothers über die Öffnung der Besucherzentren seiner Destillerien Glenlivet, Strathisla und Aberlour eine Presseaussendung verfasst, die wir hier mit Ihnen teilen wollen:

CHIVAS BROTHERS WELCOMES BACK VISITORS TO SAFELY ENJOY ITS WORLD-FAMOUS SCOTCH DISTILLERY EXPERIENCES

We are welcoming visitors into our world-famous distilleries once again, following their temporary closure in January earlier this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with Scottish government guidelines, whisky lovers can now enjoy outdoor guided tastings at The Glenlivet and Strathisla visitor centres, whilst visitors to Aberlour distillery can purchase whiskies from its on-site shop from this week.

In addition to learning about the craftsmanship behind some of Chivas Brothers’ world renowned whiskies, Scotch enthusiasts will be able to purchase their favourite blends and single malts from the shops at each site.

Each site has been equipped with extensive health and safety measures to ensure visitors can take part in the adapted tasting experiences, operating with clear social distancing, increased cleaning procedures and at a reduced capacity across the sites.

THE GLENLIVET EXPERIENCE

At The Glenlivet, visitors will be able to enjoy the Single Cask Tasting experience in an outdoor socially distanced setting overlooking the breath-taking views of The Livet Valley. Tastings will be available at 1pm or 3pm, from Wednesday to Friday.

Visitors to The Glenlivet will be welcomed at a temporary visitor space in the Malt Barn as the visitor centre is currently undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment that will be opening its new look doors to visitors from July 2021.

THE STRATHISLA EXPERIENCE

The heart of Chivas Regal, Strathisla Distillery is inviting visitors to explore Speyside’s oldest and most picturesque working distillery. Whisky fans will be able to discover the history behind the world-famous blended Scotch through outdoor flight and sampling experiences between Tuesday and Saturday.

THE ABERLOUR EXPERIENCE

Whisky fans will be able to purchase any of the world-class whiskies available at the on-site shop, before being invited to enjoy indoor guided tasting experiences such as The Fleming Flight and Speyside Collection from the 19th May.

Those wishing to visit the distilleries and experience a socially distanced guided tasting will be required to pre-book their tickets online in order to effectively manage visitor numbers and ensure strict social distancing measures are adhered to at all times. Each site is also operating in accordance with the COVID-19 Test and Protect initiative to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and the surrounding community.