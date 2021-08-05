PR: Benriach bringt erste Edition des Benriach Malting Season (mit 2 Videos)

Es wird die erste Abfüllung seit einem Jahrhundert aus der Destillerie Benriach, die ausschließlich mit Malz vom eigenen Malzboden der Brennerei produziert wird: Die erste Ausgabe des Benriach Malting Season wurde soeben von der Destillerie und dem Mutterkonzern Brown-Forman vorgestellt.

Der Benriach Malting Season wurde in zwei Fassarten gereift: Ex-Bourbonfässer und Virgin Oka Casks. Diesmal wurde der Whisky mit Gerste der Sorte Concerto gebrannt und mit 47,8% vol. abgefüllt – diese beiden Parameter können sich bei jeder weiteren Ausgabe ändern.

Das Erscheinungdatum wird von Land zu Land unterschiedlich sein (in den USA erscheint der Whisky zum Beispiel im Oktober für 99 Dollar – auch der Preis wird sich je nach Land unterscheiden).

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung aus der Destillerie – gemeinsam mit Bildern und zwei Filmen, die wir zur Verfügung gestellt bekommen haben:

BENRIACH KEEPS TRADITION ALIVE WITH FIRST EDITION OF MALTING SEASON

Celebrating traditional methods dating back to the earliest days of Benriach Distillery, Benriach Malting Season will be the first expression in a century to be produced entirely using barley malted from the Speyside distillery’s historic floor maltings.

The floor malting method is a highly skilled process requiring the delicate and skilled hand of Benriach’s team of dedicated craftspeople. After being steeped in water, the barley is spread across the malting room floor and turned by hand over several days to allow for optimum germination of the barley. Using their keen eye, the malting team decides when the barley is ready to move to the kiln and the iconic pagoda shaped chimney comes alive.

Benriach Malting Season – Process Film – 2min

The first edition of Benriach Malting Season is two-cask matured in bourbon and virgin oak barrels to bring out the wholesome, creamy flavour we find in the distillery’s floor malted spirit, giving a beautiful barley gold colour to the liquid. The expression boasts a rich aroma of barley sugar, almond fudge and poached orchard apple with smooth, rounded flavours of vanilla and honeyed pear, with a lasting nuttiness of slowly kilned malt.

For each new edition of Malting Season, Master Blender Rachel Barrie, will carefully select the type of barley and bottling strength, making each annual edition a truly unique expression in its own right. This inaugural release is made from concerto barley and has a bottling strength of 48.7% ABV.

Benriach Malting Season First Edition – Product Film – 30 sec

“Passed from distiller to distiller throughout the generations, the floor malting process keeps a traditional part of the whisky making process alive with Benriach being one of only seven distilleries in Scotland to continue the practice of floor malting. Distilling spirit from barley malted here on site is a true labour of love and something we are passionate about keeping alive here at Benriach as an ode to our creative whisky making heritage.”

Rachel Barrie, Master Blender at Benriach Distillery, said:

“At Benriach, we never stop exploring how fruit, oak and barley flavours intertwine and mature in our broad range of eclectic casks. The unique process behind Malting Season allows the cereal flavour from the concerto barley to pull through and when married with the creamy, wholesome flavour from being two-cask matured in bourbon and virgin oak barrels, creates a truly unique expression.”

The first edition of the small batch release is comprised of 23 barrels, all distilled on 2nd November 2012, yielding 6672 bottles in total. Timing of product availability will vary by country.