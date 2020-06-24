PR: Diageo gründet weltweiten Aufbaufonds in Höhe von 100 Millionen Dollar zur Unterstützung von Bars und Pubs

Die von der Corona-Krise sehr stark in Mitleidenschaft gezogene Bar- und Pubszene bekommt Unterstützung von einem der großen Player am internationalen Spirituosenmarkt: Diageo hat angekündigt, 100 Millionen Dollar einem Fonds namens „Raising the Bar“ zur Verfügung zu stellen, mit dessen Hilfe Impulse für Bars und Pubs rund um den Globus gesetzt werden sollen, damit diese die Krise leichter überwinden können.

Was geplant ist und wie die Barszene davon profitieren kann, bringen wir in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung in englischer Sprache. Die Bedingungen für eine Teilnahme haben wir noch an den Pressetext angehängt:

DIAGEO LAUNCHES $100 MILLION RECOVERY FUND TO HELP PUBS AND BARS WELCOME BACK CUSTOMERS AFTER LOCKDOWN

New global programme to help pubs and bars recover from COVID-19, supporting jobs and communities around the world Practical equipment for outlets to implement new social distancing measures, digital skills training and contactless technology Diageo calls on governments to provide long-term recovery packages for the hospitality sector

24 June 2020: Diageo, maker of GUINNESS, has today announced a new global programme to support pubs and bars to welcome customers back and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic. “Raising the Bar” will be a two-year programme available from July 2020.

Through “Raising the Bar”, Diageo will provide $100 million to support the recovery of major hospitality centres, including: New York, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, Sydney and beyond. This $100 million programme includes the $20 million Community Fund announced in the United States on 12 June 2020.

Diageo designed the “Raising the Bar” programme following a global survey of bar owners to identify what they need to reopen after lockdown. Their top priorities include hygiene measures, digital support and practical equipment to transform how their outlets will work.

The “Raising the Bar” programme will provide targeted support to help pay for the physical equipment needed for outlets to re-open. For example, in the UK, Diageo will provide initial funding for: ‘hygiene kits’ with high-quality permanent sanitiser dispense units, medical grade hand sanitiser and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help to pubs and bars to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

From 24 June 2020, bar owners will be able to register their interest for the “Raising the Bar” programme via http://www.diageobaracademy.com globally and http://www.mydiageo.com in the UK and Ireland. Bar owners will receive regular updates on best practice training and resources and be able to participate in global surveys to share insights, as they build back their businesses.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo commented:

‘Pubs and bars sit at the heart of every community. We have launched “Raising the Bar” as so many outlets have been impacted by this crisis and badly need help to open their doors again.’

‘We are calling on governments around the world to provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector. These businesses play an essential role in bringing people together to socialise and celebrate – something that we have all missed so much during this terrible crisis – and sustain hundreds of millions of jobs, which provide a first foot on the employment ladder for young people.’

The UN’s International Labour Organization has forecast that 436 million enterprises worldwide face serious disruption and one in six young people will be unemployed due to COVID-19. The hospitality sector will be one of the hardest hit, as pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants provide hundreds of millions of jobs for many full and part-time workers.

The impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality sector has been widespread, with the closure of venues the world over. As governments begin to ease lockdown measures, the public want to come together again to connect with their community and socialise safely. By providing access to free digital support, technology, training and equipment, Diageo aims to help any bar, anywhere open its doors again.