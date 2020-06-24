PR: O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company startet und begrüßt Brian Nation als neuen Master Distiller

Die us-amerikanische O’Shaughnessy Destillerie in Minneapolis hat nun auch selbst offiziell den Wechsel von Master Distiller Brian Nation, der 23 Jahre lang in Irland bei Irish Distillers gearbeitet hat, angekündigt und dabei den Start des Unternehmens, das ja erst beim Bau der eigenen Brennerei ist, bekanntgegeben. Dies geschah in einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir für Sie hier wiedergeben:

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Announces Launch and Introduces Brian Nation as Master Distiller

Former Jameson Whiskey Master Distiller brings deep experience and an exciting vision to the new family-run company

Honoring its family legacy as Irish-American immigrants, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company officially marks its operational beginnings today with the hire of a renowned and skilled Master Distiller—former Midleton Distillery Master Distiller Brian Nation.

The O’Shaughnessy family left their ancestral home of Ireland during the Potato Famine of 1847 in search of a better life. Almost two centuries later, two cousins—Patrick and Michael O’Shaughnessy—seek to honor their Irish-American heritage through the unveiling of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company.

The O’Shaughnessys, as Irish-Americans, are inspired by the great, long-standing tradition of Irish whiskey and look to build on that tradition as they embark on their new craft spirits journey. With an eye on the past and a vision for the future, O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company will deliver unique and innovative whiskey offerings for people to enjoy.

To help drive this vision, Patrick O’Shaughnessy, Chairman and Co-founder of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Nation, noting,

“Brian will add immeasurable experience through technique and artistry to our brand. He’s a person of impeccable character and absolutely the right partner to lead the creation of our whiskeys.”

Co-founder Michael O’Shaughnessy adds,

“O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company was created to bring our family together in a collaborative enterprise filled with creativity, passion and celebration. We found that Brian holds these same values and we knew he would be the perfect addition to our family business.”

Nation joins O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company from Irish Distillers, where he was the Master Distiller at the Midleton Distillery for all of Irish Distillers’ brands, including the iconic Jameson, Redbreast and Midleton Very Rare. He served as Master Distiller for the last seven years, with a total tenure of 23 years spent at Irish Distillers.

At O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company, Nation’s key responsibility is to create world-class whiskeys that will bring the O’Shaughnessy spirit to the U.S. and around the world.

“I have gained years of distilling experience with some of the best names in the industry and am very grateful for that; but joining the O’Shaughnessy family to build this new brand is the opportunity and adventure of a lifetime for me and my family,” noted Brian Nation, Master Distiller for O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company. “I look forward to melding my Irish lineage with a new American experience and crafting a unique collection of whiskeys that people can share and experience together.”

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company is also building a distillery in Minneapolis, slated to open in summer 2021. The first spirits are anticipated for tasting also in summer 2021.