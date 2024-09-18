O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company in USA bringt “Keepers Heart” – einen 21 Jahre alten irischen Whiskey mit Tokaijer- Finish

Nach seinem Wechsel zur O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company in Minneapolis, USA, war es in unseren Breiten recht ruhig um Master Distiller Brian Nation, der 23 Jahre lang in Irland bei Irish Distillers gearbeitet hat, geworden. Die Destillerie eröffnete im Sommer 2021 (hier können Sie ein spektaukläres Video eines Drohnenflugs durch die halbfertige Brennerei sehen).

Jetzt aber sind wir auf eine Pressemitteilung gestoßen, die zeigt, dass man dort nicht untätig ist und jetzt gerade einen gesourcten Whisky im Luxussegment veröffentlicht hat. Der 21 Jahre alte irische Whiskey mit einem Finish in einem Tokaijer-Fass wurde dort der Öffentlichkeit vorgestellt, er firmiert unter der Marke der Brennerei, Keepers Heart, und wird ab Oktober zum Preis von 999 Dollar angeboten – allerdings nur in einigen Bundesstaaten, nur bei ausgesuchten Shops und online beim markeneigenen Online-Shop. Man liefert zwar wie gesagt nicht nach Europa, die Seite gibt aber einen guten Überblick über das, was man dort zur Zeit anbietet (auch zu zivilieren Preisen). Interessant sind dort vor allem die Blends zwischen irischem Whiskey und amerikanischen Bourbon oder Rye, eine sicherlich geschmacklich interessante Kombination.

Kleiner Tipp: Zwei dieser Blends kann man übrigens aus Irland beziehen, der Keepers Heart Irish and Bourbon und der Keepers Heart Irish and American (hier ist als zweite Komponente Rye im Spiel) sind bei The Single Malt Shop in Dublin online zu je 50 Euro erhältlich, bestellt man sie gemeinsam, fallen auch keine Versandgebühren an.

Zurück aber zum Keepers Heart 21yo, dem Anlass dieses Artikels. Hier die Presseinfo dazu:

Keeper’s Heart Whiskey Launches Exclusive 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Finished in Tokaji Barrels

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Keeper’s Heart, the brand melding Irish and American whiskey traditions, is proud to announce its most exclusive release to date: a 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt finished in Tokaji barrels. Carefully selected from rare stocks of Cooley Distillery Whiskey, this limited-edition whiskey is the first in a yearly series of luxury expressions curated by Master Distiller Brian Nation, each showcasing a unique barrel finishing. The release celebrates the official halfway mark to St. Patrick’s Day.

Keeper’s Heart 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Finished in Tokaji Barrels

Brian Nation, renowned for his work on Midleton Very Rare from 2013 to 2020, personally chose these old and rare casks to ensure each bottle offers a sophisticated and distinctive profile. This release, limited to just one cask, is a true collector’s item, marking the beginning of a distinguished series of aged whiskey releases.

he Tokaji finish, derived from the revered Hungarian dessert wine, adds a layer of complexity to an already exquisite whiskey. Bottled at 48.5% ABV, the whiskey captivates the senses with notes of toffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and ripe peaches, culminating in a long, warming finish with hints of oak and sweet wine.

“We are so excited to be launching this exceptional Irish Single Malt, as it highlights the beautiful impact that a unique barrel finish can have, especially on aged whiskeys”

says Brian Nation, Master Distiller of Keeper’s Heart.

“Having always been a lover of Tokaji dessert wine, it was exciting and fun to have the opportunity to use a Tokaji cask barrel to craft something truly unique. This is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to continuing this series of special releases that showcase the very best of our craft.”

The 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Tokaji Finish Edition stands out as a testament to Keeper’s Heart’s dedication to innovation and crafting luxury products. This limited release retails for $999 per 700 mL and will be available for presale this September and coming to select retailers and Keeper’s Heart’s online shop this October. For more information, please visit https://keepersheartwhiskey.com/.

About Keeper’s Heart

Cousins Patrick and Michael O’Shaughnessy founded Keeper’s Heart with the mission to create world-class whiskeys for the occasions in life that connect us and bring people together.

Since launching in 2021, Keeper’s Heart has created an award-winning portfolio bringing the best of Irish and American traditions and whiskey together in one bottle. These whiskies have won over 150 awards, including Best Blend for the Irish + American, Best of Class for the Irish + Bourbon, one of the World’s Best Bourbons for the Irish + Bourbon Cask Strength, and Best Irish Whiskey on the 10 Year Old Single Malt.

Keeper’s Heart is also producing and maturing triple pot distilled whiskeys in the traditional Irish style that will be released over the coming years. These new expressions will allow Keeper’s Heart to showcase how they continue to reimagine whiskey’s traditions.

Based in Minneapolis, Keeper’s Heart is created at The O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company, a state-of-the-art facility that they’re delighted to share with the public. Keeper’s Heart offers distillery tours and events, as well as a world-class bar and restaurant. They also offer a Cask Society program that gives members access to one-of-a-kind releases and special offers.