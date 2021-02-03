PR: Diageo WORLD CLASS Wettbewerb 2021 wird virtuell abgehalten

Die Diageo WORLD CLASS Competition ist einer der wichtigsten Wettbewerbe für Bartender – und wir haben immer wieder mit Whiskybezug darüber berichtet. In diesem Jahr wird sie virtuell stattfinden, mit einigen WORLD CLASS Studio Sessions, die über die Facebook-Seite des Wettbewerbs öffentlich gestreamt werden.

Interessant auch: Das diesjährige Semifinale steht unter dem Motto „The Singleton: Malt Memories“ und wird Whisky-Cocktails zum Inhalt haben. Da werden wir natürlich ein ganz besonderes Auge darauf haben.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die uns für Sie erreicht hat:

DIAGEO’S WORLD CLASS COMPETITION GOES VIRTUAL WITH WORLD CLASS STUDIOS TOUR

3 FEBRUARY 2020: Diageo’s global bartender competition continues in 2021, introducing the much-anticipated World Class Studio sessions virtually for the very first time. Resuming the 2020 competition, the studio sessions are set to take place on the 4th, 11th and 18th February hosted on the World Class GB Facebook page.

World Class Studios has been created to educate and inspire bartenders around the world, and also act as a tool for the competition itself, providing competitors with top tips and guidance in preparation for the semi-final challenge. The themed seminars are historically led by the Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassadors, who take to the road visiting bars across the country.

However, this year the evolved digital sessions will be open to all bartenders via a live stream platform hosted on the World Class GB Facebook page. The activity aims to keep its community of dedicated bartenders well connected and informed through a series of educational sessions.

This year’s semi-final challenge has also been revealed to competitors – the Top 100 are tasked with completing The Singleton Challenge: Malt Memories, judged virtually by Diageo Reserve World Class Brand Ambassadors, Jo Last and Pippa Guy, and Diageo Global New World Whisky Ambassador Ervin Trykowski.

WORLD CLASS STUDIO SESSIONS

4 February First Draft: First Draft, focuses on creativity, accessibility, service and methodology; through the lens of draught serves, an emerging technology to improve consistency and help to deliver perfectly balanced cocktails. The World Class Studio session is set to be hosted by Ervin Trykowski, Global New World Whisky Ambassador and TJ Littlejohn, GB Scotch Whisky Ambassador.

11 February World Class Menus: World Class Menus explores the modern menu of today, delving into origins and how to best unleash creativity from behind the bar by effectively communicating to guests. This session is hosted by Pippa Guy, GB Tanqueray & World Class Ambassador and Lauren Mote, Diageo Global Cocktalian.

18 February Punch Modernism: Punch Modernism is a deep dive into understanding the importance of flavour, textures and batching to help reduce waste and deliver exciting and memorable drink experiences for guests – hosted by Jenna Ba, Global Whisky Ambassador at Diageo and Jo Last, GB World Class & Malt Whisky Ambassador.

The remaining Top 100 are set to be whittled down to five finalists who will join Stevie Kane, Kuba Korzynski and James Rawcliffe who were triumphant in the bottled Cocktail Challenge and won their place in the final back in September 2020 as part of the London Cocktail Week series of challenges. Competitors must submit their creations by midnight on the 23rd February and the final eight will be announced on the 12th March.

