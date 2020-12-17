Donnerstag, 17. Dezember 2020, 15:41:11
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandIslayNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Hunter Laing stellt die brandneue Abfüllserie Eidolon vor – eine dreiteilige Serie von Port Ellen-Abfüllungen

Die erste Abfüllung ist ein 36 Jahre alter Port Ellen in limitierter Auflage

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Der sich in Familienbesitz befindende Whisky-Hersteller, Blender und Abfüller Hunter Laing & Co. stellt in seiner Pressemitteilung, die wir heutr erhielten, seine neue Abfüllserie Eidolon vor. Die erste Abfüllung der dreiteiligen Serie von Port Ellen-Abfüllungen in limitierter Auflage ist ein 36 Jahre alter Single Malt aus dieser Lost Distillery. 1983 destilliert, kurz bevor die legendäre Islay-Brennerei geschlossen wurde, werden nur 638 Flaschen dieses limitierten Port Ellen Whiskys angeboten. Wie bei allen seltensten unabhängigen Abfüllungen von Hunter Laing wird die Eidolon-Serie in natürlicher Fassstärke von 53,5% Vol. und ohne künstliche Farbstoffe oder Kühlfiltration angeboten. Die erste Eidolon-Veröffentlichung ist in speziell ausgewählten Whisky-Läden weltweit und im Online-Shop der Ardnahoe Distillery, ardnahoedistilleryshop.com, erhältlich.

Alle weiteren Informationen finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung von Hunter Laing & Co.:

HUNTER LAING LAUNCHES NEW EIDOLON SERIES TO CELEBRATE RARE PORT ELLEN SINGLE MALT

Hunter Laing & Co. reveals the limited edition 36 Year Old whisky, the first in a series of three.

The family-owned Scotch whisky distiller, blender and bottler Hunter Laing & Co. introduces the brand-new bottling series Eidolon. This release is the first in a three-part series of Port Ellen limited-edition bottlings.

Distilled in 1983 shortly before the legendary Islay distillery was to close, only 638 bottles of the limited-edition Port Ellen Islay Single Malt Whisky will be available to purchase. As with all of Hunter Laing’s rarest independent bottlings, the Eidolon series is presented at natural cask strength and without artificial colouring or chill-filtration. The 53.5% ABV Eidolon first release can be found at specially selected whisky stores worldwide and on the Ardnahoe Distillery online shop, ardnahoedistilleryshop.com.

Hunter Laing & Co. is known for its cask stocks of rare aged whiskies, particularly from Islay. Founder Stewart Laing’s own father was particularly fond of Port Ellen Distillery whilst it was in operation and took care to lay down casks of its spirit for long-term maturation.

Stewart Laing said,

“We are pleased to offer Islay enthusiasts this exceptional malt whisky in our new Eidolon presentation, which will only feature whiskies from Port Ellen Distillery. It is without doubt a whisky of contrast – both a testament to historic wisdom and a celebration of modern whisky expertise. The Eidolon casks were carefully set aside some years ago for additional aging and we now believe they have reached the peak of their complexity and character.”

Brothers Scott and Andrew agreed,

“A new generation of whisky perfectionists have, in turn, been fortunate to taste this increasingly rare spirit over the years, continuing to protect and nurture the casks across seasons and time.

“We have spent a great deal of time in designing the presentation and we believe that it does justice to the quality and rarity of the whisky inside. We are now thrilled that this exceptional malt can be experienced as the first bottling under the Eidolon series.”

In ancient Greek literature an eidolon is a recollection of something memorable from history – Hunter Laing’s Eidolon is being launched in anticipation of the closed Port Ellen distillery being “brought back to life” as distillery owners Diageo plan to resume production in the near future.

Whiskyexperts-Whiskyfreunde
Vorheriger ArtikelGlenmorangie mit neuer Markenkampagne (mit Video)
Nächster ArtikelPR: Moët Hennessy präsentiert die LAST MINUTE X-Mas Highlights des Hauses

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Islay

PR: Scarabus Islay Single Malt mit zwei neuen Abfüllungen

Scarabus 10 Year Old und Scarabus Batch Strength ergänzen die Range
Weiterlesen
Islay

Serge verkostet: Port Ellen

Alte Schätze aus einer Brennerei, die wieder auferstehen wird...
Weiterlesen
Islay

Serge verkostet: Port Ellen SMWS und Port Ellen Prima & Ultima

Die legendäre Brennerei auf Islay schickt zwei großartige Abfüllungen ins Rennen
Weiterlesen
Highlands

PR: Diageo stellt Prima & Ultima-Serie vor – 238 Sets von acht Single Malts aus 1971 – 1994

Die Sets - nur komplett zu kaufen - werden ab 22. Juli verfügbar sein, eines davon wird Ende August bei Sotheby's für einen guten Zweck versteigert
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

Fremde Federn (103): Verkostungsnotizen deutschsprachiger Blogger

Die neuesten Beiträge aus den Federn der deutschsprachigen Whiskyblogger
Weiterlesen
Islay

Serge verkostet: Port Ellen, 2x alt und 1x neu

Die neueste Abfüllung von Diageo ist auch dabei - wer 7250 Euro locker machen kann, wird wohl nicht enttäuscht werden...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Whiskybotschaft Button
Whiskyhaus Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

Whiskyindustrie und Biotech-Unternehmen arbeiten zusammen an neuen nachhaltigen Lösungen

Hintergrund
Zero Waste Scotland und das Scotch Whisky Research Institute unterstützen dieses Projekt
Weiterlesen

PR: Moët Hennessy präsentiert die LAST MINUTE X-Mas Highlights des Hauses

Highlands
All I want for chrismas is … Whisky
Weiterlesen

PR: Hunter Laing stellt die brandneue Abfüllserie Eidolon vor – eine dreiteilige Serie von Port Ellen-Abfüllungen

Islay
Die erste Abfüllung ist ein 36 Jahre alter Port Ellen in limitierter Auflage
Weiterlesen

Glenmorangie mit neuer Markenkampagne (mit Video)

Highlands
„It’s kind of delicious and wonderful“ - in sechs Alltagserlebnissen
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Whisky weltweit, Teil 2

Frankreich
Heute mit Abfüllungen aus Israel, Frankreich, Thailand, Irland und Indien
Weiterlesen

Benromach mit virtueller Destillerie-Tour

Speyside
The Benromach Virtual Tour nutzt 3D-Technologie
Weiterlesen

PR: Neuer Termin für die Whisk(e)y-Messe Nürnberg THE VILLAGE 2021

Deutschland
Der neue Termin der Whisk(e)y-Messe ist am Samstag, 15. und Sonntag, 16. Mai 2021 (Pre-Opening am Freitag, 14. Mai)
Weiterlesen

PR: The Macallan Red Collection macht über 2 Mio. USD Umsatz in der Macallan Boutique By Le Clos (mit Video)

Markt
Le Clos am Flughafen Dubai (DXB) feiert die erfolgreiche Markteinführung der The Macallan Red Collection
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
FrankBauer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2020: Highland Park Cask Strength

Exclusiv
Mit einem robusten und intensiven Whisky verabschieden wir das Jahr 2020
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Gordon & MacPhail: Verkäufe brechen um 18% ein – Gewinn geht zurück

Markt
Die Zahlen betreffen den Zeitraum 2/19 bis 2/20 - die Auswirkungen der Pandemie sind darin nur peripher enthalten
Weiterlesen

Neu ab März 2021: Johnnie Walker Blonde

Blends
Deutschland ist einer der Testmärkte für den neuen Johnnie Walker
Weiterlesen

PR: Auszeichnungen und neue Whiskys bei Douglas Laing & Co.

Highlands
Auszeichnung als Bottler of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award für Fred Laing - und zwei neue XOP Black Single Cask Bottlings
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X