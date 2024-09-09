Project 1927: Angewandtes historisches Whisky- und Destillations-Wissen in einem Abfüllungsset

Ende November 2023 stellte James Eadie Ltd die Wiederveröffentlichung des Buches „The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931“ vor (wir berichteten), eine der wenigen verfügbaren praktischen Quellen aus erster Hand aus der frühen Geschichte des Scotch Whisky. Zusätzlich kündigte das Unternehmen an, eine von diesem Buch inspirierte Spirituose herzustellen, gemeinsam mit den Destillerien Ardnamurchan, Dornoch, Holyrood, InchDairnie, Lochlea und einer „ungenannten Farmbrennerei im Herzen des Königreichs Fife“. Diese sollte zwischen Herbst 2023 und Frühjahr 2024 destilliert werden und im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts dann auf den Markt kommen.

Nun müssen wir doch nicht ganz so lange warten, bis wir ein erstes Ergebnis dieser wiederbelebten alten Destillations-Kunst verkosten können. Unter dem Namen ‘Project 1927’ erscheint in diesem Monat ein Set mit sieben 100ml-Abfüllungen. Sechs von ihnen enthalten jeweils den Spirit, den die oben genannten Brennereien produzierten, inspiriert von den alten, in „The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931“ dokumentierten Herstellungsmethoden und mit Unterstützung des renommierten Whisky-Experten Dave Broom und Alan Winchester, dem ehemaligen Master Distiller von The Glenlivet. Hierzu verwendeten die Brennereien ausschließlich lokal angebaute Gerste oder jene Sorten, die in den 1920er Jahren angebaut wurden. Zusätzlich kam nur Bierhefe zum Einsatz, damals Standard, heute allerdings fast unbekannt.

In der siebten Flasche befindet sich die „Blended at Birth“-Abfüllung, die Spirituosen aus jeder der Destillerien enthält, die miteinander vermischt wurden. James Eadie Ltd plant, die Serie fortzusetzen und diese neuen Spirituosen zu Whisky reifen zu lassen. Weitere Veröffentlichungen werden in den kommenden Jahren folgen.

„The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931“ ist exklusiv beim unabhängigen Whisky-Fachhändler Royal Mile Whiskies erhältlich. Kunden, die das Buch kaufen, können am 17. September 2024 an einem exklusiven Vorverkauf der neuen Spirituosen zum Preis von £115.00 teilnehmen. Ab dem 24. September 2024 werden sie dann im allgemeinen Verkauf erhältlich sein.

Einen kleinen Einblick in die Idee des ‘Project 1927’ erhalten Sie im oben eingebetteten, dazu gehörenden Trailer, einen größeren in der folgenden Presseaussendung, die wir hierzu erhalten haben. Deutlich tiefere Einsichten unter der Frage „How do you recreate the whisky of the past? “ können Sie in den (vermutlich) sechs Chaptern erhalten, die im Youtube-Channel von James Eadie Whisky zu finden sind. Stand heute sind zwei Kapitel online (Ardnamurchan und Holyrood), und wenn wir diesen Rhythmus richtig verstellten, sollte morgen ein weiteres folgen sowie danach alle zwei Tage.

SCOTCH WHISKY DISTILLERIES UNVEIL UNIQUE SPIRITS BASED ON 1920S TECHNIQUES

Six of Scotland’s most innovative distilleries have partnered with James Eadie to create a groundbreaking whisky collection, bringing nearly forgotten 1920s distillation techniques back to life.

Project 1927 is the first collaboration of its kind, uniting independent distilleries across Scotland to revive century-old production methods. Inspired by a historic early 20th-century guide to Scotch whisky production, this September marks the first time the public can experience these historic spirits, as each distillery’s unique new make spirit is released in a special collection, marking the beginning of their journey to becoming whisky.

The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931, one of the few available practical first-hand resources dating from Scotch whisky’s early history, was republished by James Eadie Ltd in 2023 in collaboration with the British Library, and illuminates lost whisky-making techniques from the interwar years.

Crafted at Ardnamurchan, Dornoch, Holyrood, InchDairnie, Lochlea, and ‘An Unnamed Farm Distillery in the Heart of the Kingdom of Fife’, with assistance from renowned whisky expert Dave Broom and Alan Winchester, former Master Distiller of The Glenlivet, the ground-breaking new make spirits were produced adhering to techniques derived from The Distillation of Whisky.

Each distillery has drawn its own inspiration from the book to imitate production methods from 100 years ago, blending tradition with modern expertise to produce spirits that offer a truly unique taste of Scotch whisky’s rich heritage. This collaborative effort not only revives lost techniques but also sets a new benchmark in today’s whisky industry.

The distilleries had exclusive use of locally grown barley or those varieties that were grown in the 1920s as well as exclusive use of brewer’s yeast for distilling, something which was standard at that time but is now almost unheard of.

New make spirit packs will also include a ‘blended at birth’ bottling containing spirit from each of the distilleries blended together. Each of the new make spirits have been bottled at 63.4% ABV, with an exclusive presale for buyers of The Distillation of Whisky launching on 4th September.

Leon Kuebler, Brand Director at James Eadie Ltd, commented:

“James Eadie is a business rooted in Scotch whisky’s rich tradition. Our dream was always to recreate the whisky of 100 years ago, even if the huge challenges involved meant that we doubted it could ever be done. To have the opportunity to develop this project on an industry-

wide level with six of the best distilleries in Scotland today, in conjunction with Alan Winchester and Dave Broom, two of the most knowledgeable authorities on Scotch whisky, has truly been the privilege of a lifetime. Project 1927 is not just about reviving the past; it is about celebrating the enduring legacy of Scotch whisky and the innovative spirit of today’s distillers. We believe whisky enthusiasts will find these spirits as fascinating as they are unique, and we look forward to experiencing

the journey together as the spirit matures.”

Arthur Motley, Managing Director at Royal Mile Whiskies, said:

“Ever since Leon shared his brilliant idea to involve these six amazing distilleries, I knew it was something extraordinary to be a part of. As someone who deeply appreciates whisky history, this project is a rare chance to delve into Scotland’s distilling heritage like never before. The dedication, ingenuity and expertise poured into these spirits genuinely excites me; they’re a true reflection of what makes the Scotch whisky industry so special today. At Royal Mile Whiskies, we’re honoured to be the chosen retailer for The Distillation of Whisky book and these exceptional spirit packs.”

Dave Broom, whisky expert and author, commented:

“This was an inspired idea from Leon, to not only discover the truths of how whisky was made in the 1920s – exploding a few myths along the way – but then turning the information contained in this must-have book into something tangible. It is one thing to read the theory, but whisky is about flavour. Here was a way to learn. ‘The Scotch industry is at a fascinating stage in its evolution with any number of forward-thinking distillers using ‘old’ techniques to maximise flavour and increase complexity. Here was a toolkit for them to continue those explorations. The new makes they have produced are remarkable and fascinating. Congratulations to all involved.’”

James Eadie Ltd plans to continue this series, maturing these new make spirits into whisky with future releases to follow in coming years.

The Distillation of Whisky, 1927-1931, is exclusively available for purchase at Scotland’s leading independent whisky specialist retailer, Royal Mile Whiskies. Customers who purchase the book can enjoy an exclusive presale of the new make spirits priced at £115.00 on September 17, 2024.

The new make spirits will be available for general sale at royalmilewhiskies.com starting September 24, 2024.