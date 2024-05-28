Richard Foster schließt sich Still in Cask an

Der Online-Marktplatz Still in Cask (wir stellten Ihnen diese Plattform im November 2011 vor) kann ein neus Mitglied in seinem Team vorstellen. Richard Foster, Mitbegründer von Exploring English Whisky, ist jetzt Minderheitsaktionär bei Still in Cask und wird die Aufgabe haben, die Präsenz von Still in Cask in den sozialen Medien, im Customer-Relationship-Management sowie in der bezahlten Werbung auszubauen. Vor der Gründung seiner eignen Firma arbeitete er für die in-house Agentur von Diageo und verfügt über Erfahrung in der Content- und Fernsehproduktion.

Wie The spirits business schreibt, freut sich Richard Foster sehr auf die neue Aufagbe:

“I’m incredibly excited to be asked to join the Still in Cask team. The future of whisky and aged spirits is hugely exciting, but this platform focuses on consumers who wish to drink, share and enjoy amazing spirits rather than invest in them for potential gain.

“While the investor market is currently well-served, few platforms offer the ability for anyone to own a piece of a cask simply and securely. I’m also energised by the direct-to-consumer revenue opportunities we can offer distilleries in these challenging times for the industry. “I very much hope my role will help bring new distilleries and their casks to the platform for our current and future shareowners to enjoy.”

Still in Cask wurde im September 2020 vom Besitzer der Circumstance Distillery, Liam Hirt, zusammen mit Zak Hirt, Danny Walker und Illy Jaffa gegründet. Die Plattform startete im Mai 2021,. Das Unternehmen verfügt über 27 Fässer aus 15 britischen und europäischen Brennereien und plant, diese Zahl in 2024 zu verdoppeln.