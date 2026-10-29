Rosebank und MacLean & Bruce kündigen exklusives Einzelfass-Bottling aus Fass 1165 an

Eine exklusive Veröffentlichung aus der Lowland-Brennerei Rosebank wurde von der Brennerei und MacLean & Bruce vorgestellt: „Charlie“ Charles MacLean MBE und Leonard Russell, Managing Director of Ian Macleod Distillers, haben gemeinsam ein Fass der Brennerei Rosebank (aus der Zeit vor der Einmottung) ausgesucht und veröffentlichen es im Rahmen eines Privatkunden-Programms. Das Living Cask 1165 wird einzeln in handnumerierte und handsignierte Flaschen abgefüllt – mit den Signaturen von Charles MacLean MBE und Distillery Manager Neil Bulloch von Rosebank.

Die Pressemitteilung ist recht schweigsam, was die Daten des Fasses anbelangt, aber von den Bildern, die den Text begleiten, können wir auf das Jahr 1991 als Destillationsdatum schließen – also zwei Jahre vor der Stilllegung. Nähere Details werden dann wohl den interessierten Kunden mitgeteilt.

Hier jedenfalls die Aussendung und die Bilder, die wir erhalten haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

ROSEBANK AND MACLEAN & BRUCE ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LIVING CASK BOTTLING

A private client release from Rosebank’s Living Cask 1165, personally selected by Leonard Russell and Charles MacLean MBE, with each bottle hand-bottled, numbered and signed at the distillery.

Edinburgh, Scotland | October 2026

Rosebank Distillery and MacLean & Bruce have announced an exclusive collaboration centred on Living Cask 1165, offering private clients the opportunity to acquire one of the first bottles drawn from this exceptional cask of historic Lowland single malt Scotch whisky.

The cask was selected at Rosebank by Leonard Russell, Managing Director of Ian Macleod Distillers, and Charles MacLean MBE, internationally recognised whisky writer, authority and Founding Director of MacLean & Bruce.

Chosen for the quality and character of its spirit, Cask 1165 reflects the distinctive style for which Rosebank has long been celebrated. During the selection tasting, MacLean noted its oak influence, fruit character and remarkable depth, describing the whisky as “very impressive”.

A DISTINCTIVE APPROACH TO PRIVATE BOTTLING

Rosebank’s ‘Living Cask’ concept allows enthusiasts and collectors to experience the evolution of the distillery’s maturing whisky by extracting bottles on request and allowing remaining spirit to continue to mature.

Each bottle will be hand-bottled at Rosebank Distillery, individually labelled and numbered, and personally signed by Charles MacLean MBE and Rosebank Distillery Manager Neil Bulloch.

The collaboration also offers a more personal connection to the distillery itself. Buyers are invited to Rosebank in December for an exclusive event, with the opportunity to collect their bottles in person, meet those involved in the project, taste the whisky and experience the distillery at first hand.

For those unable to attend, bottles will be carefully prepared for delivery directly from Rosebank.

CONNECTING ROSEBANK’S PAST AND PRESENT

Rosebank occupies a distinctive position in the history of Scotch whisky.

Renowned for its combination of triple distillation and traditional worm-tub condensers, the distillery developed a reputation for producing an elegant, complex Lowland single malt, characterised by floral and fruity notes.

Following its closure in 1993, Rosebank remained one of Scotland’s most admired lost distilleries. Acquired by Ian Macleod Distillers in 2017, it underwent an extensive restoration before production recommenced in June 2023.

The distillery’s reputation was further reinforced in 2025 when Rosebank 31 Year Old was awarded Best in Show – Whisk(e)y at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Living Cask collection provides a connection between Rosebank’s historic stocks and its renewed future, allowing selected examples of the distillery’s earlier production to be appreciated alongside the story of its revival.

A COLLABORATION BUILT ON WHISKY EXPERTISE

Charles MacLean MBE, Founding Director of MacLean & Bruce, commented:

“It’s a typical old-style Rosebank – mellow, well-rounded and elegant.”

Vikki Bruce, Managing Director of MacLean & Bruce, said:

“Rosebank holds a very particular place in the history of Scotch whisky, and it is a pleasure to be working with the distillery on this release. What makes this project particularly interesting is the opportunity to bring together an exceptional historic cask, Charlie’s expertise and a genuinely personal bottling experience. Our clients value provenance and authenticity, and the opportunity to see their whisky bottled, numbered and signed at Rosebank adds another dimension to what is already a remarkable single malt.”

William Ovens, Head of Global Travel Retail & Private Clients at Ian Macleod Distillers, said:

“Cask 1165 stood out immediately for its remarkable quality and character. Selected by Leonard Russell and Charles MacLean, it represents the craftsmanship and spirit that define Rosebank today. We are delighted to be working with MacLean & Bruce to introduce this release to their private clients, combining the character of a historic Rosebank cask with an experience that connects collectors directly to the distillery.”

PRIVATE CLIENT RELEASE

The bottling will be available exclusively through MacLean & Bruce, with a limited allocation drawn from Living Cask 1165.

Further details regarding the release, allocations and the December event are available directly from MacLean & Bruce.