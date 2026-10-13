Rosebank Remarkable Cask Release One gewinnt Trophy bei der ISC

Die exklusiv für den Bereich Travel Retail entwickelte Abfüllung Remarkable Cask Release One der Lowland-Brennerei Rosebank wurde bei der International Spirits Challenge in der Kategorie „Single Malts 21 years old and over – Distillers“ mit Double Gold ausgezeichnet. Und zusätzlich auch zum Trophy-Gewinner dieser Kategorie gekürt – die höchste Auszeichnung, die bei der ISC gewonnen werden kann, und nur an eine Abfüllung pro Kategorie vergeben wird.

Bereits bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition gewann Rosebank Remarkable Cask Release One die „Double Gold“-Medaille. Und ist damit der einzige Scotch Whisky, der bei diesen beiden weltweit führenden Spirituosen-Wettbewerben diese begehrte Medaille gewann.

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Remarkable Cask Release One Awarded International Spirits Challenge Trophy

Rosebank is proud to announce that Rosebank Remarkable Cask Release One, our travel retail exclusive release, has been awarded Double Gold at the International Spirits Challenge and has subsequently been named Trophy Winner in the Single Malts 21 Years & Over (Distillers Category). The Trophy represents the highest level of recognition within its category.

The achievement marks the latest chapter in what has been a landmark year for Rosebank on the international stage.

Recognition Through Tasting Excellence

Widely regarded as one of the world’s most respected spirits competitions, the International Spirits Challenge brings together more than 75 industry experts to assess entries through a rigorous blind tasting process. Over 23 days of judging, spirits are evaluated independently on appearance, aroma, taste and finish, ensuring every award is earned solely on quality. Trophy winners are selected as the highest-performing entries within their category.

To receive a Double Gold medal is a significant achievement. To then be awarded the Trophy for Single Malts 21 Years & Over provides further recognition of the exceptional character and quality of Rosebank Remarkable Cask Release One.

Indeed, this expression was the only Scotch whisky to secure a coveted Double Gold medal at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the International Spirits Challenge, two of the world’s leading Spirits competitions.

Continuing an Award-Winning Year

This latest honour follows another major achievement for the distillery last year, when Rosebank 31 Year Old was named World’s Best Single Malt Scotch Whisky at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2025.

Together, these accolades highlight the breadth of quality across the Rosebank portfolio. Rosebank continues to earn recognition from some of the most respected judging panels in the whisky industry.

A Proud Moment for Rosebank

While awards are never the goal, they serve as an important acknowledgement of the craftsmanship, patience and dedication behind every Rosebank release.

As the distillery continues its revival, recognition from two of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions is a proud moment for everyone involved in the Rosebank story, and for the whisky enthusiasts and collectors who continue to support it.

Rosebank 31 Year Old

Best Single Malt Scotch Whisky at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2025.

Rosebank Remarkable Cask Release One

International Spirits Challenge Double Gold & Trophy Winner, Single Malts 21 Years & Over (Distillers Category)