Ryan Friesen wird Head Distiller der Connacht Distillery

Die irische Connacht Distillery in Ballina, County Mayo, stellt in dieser Woche ihren neuen Head Distiller vor. Ryan Friesen wird nun in enger Zusammenarbeit mit Master Distiller Robert Cassell für den Produktionsprozess vom Brauen bis zur Destillation verantwortlich sei.

Ryan Friesen stammt aus Indiana. Bevor er jetzt nach Irland übersiedelte, war er der Gründer und Distiller der The Blinking Owl Distillery, der ersten neuen Brennerei in Kaliforniern seit der Prohibition. The Blinking Owl Distillery stellt, neben Vodka, Gin und Aquavit, auch Bourbon und Rye Whiskey her.

Warum zieht es Ryan vom sonnigen Kalifornien nach Irland. erklärt er in der Presseveröffentlichung der Connacht Distillery so:

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Connacht Distillery and to have the opportunity to develop my craft. When you want to learn from the best, you need to go to the best, which is why I chose to leave California and move to Ballina. With the country’s craft spirits movement in full swing, there’s never been a better time to be a distiller in Ireland. I’m very excited for what’s in store at Connacht Distillery.”