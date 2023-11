Sansibar Whisky bringt „Berg“ von der schwedischen High Coast Distillery wieder nach Deutschland

„Berg is swedish for Mountains. The Mountains are the robust, muscled geographical frame of the High Coast, the World Heritage Site, that is our home. They’re mighty, enduring and untamed, and they give our region an unmistakably rugged character.

Mountains gives us new perspectives, new vistas, new challenges. They have an attraction that is primal and irresistible. Mountains quietly speaks a powerful language that everyone understands.

This single malt whisky is inspired by the spectacular physical geography of the High Coast. It’s as red as the unique Nordingra granite, as breathtaking as the views from the Skule mountain, and crammed with refined, elevated flavors. Berg is matured in casks that previously held the intense sherry, Pedro Ximénez. Berg is Iberian sweetness meets Nordic precision.

Berg is part of The Origin Series. With Berg and The Origins, we showcase our terroir, the extraordinary environment that makes High Coast Whisky unique.”

Quelle: High Coast Distillery