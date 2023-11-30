Loch Lomond Group holt die UK-Distribution von Spearhead Single Grain zurück ins eigene Haus

Als der Single Grain Spearhead, ein Whisky der Loch Lomond Group, im Jahr 2021 erschien (wir berichteten darüber hier), beauftragte man Mangrove als Distributor für UK (in anderen Ländern wurde die Distribution regional geregelt, Anfang letzten Jahres sicherte sich zum Beispiel Vienna Distribution den Kontrakt für Österreich – hier unser Bericht dazu). Spearhead ist auf den hauseigenen Coffey-Stills im kontinuierlichen Brennverfahren destilliert und wurde danach in eine Mischung aus herkömmlichen Bourbon Barrels und solchen, die mit Infrarot getoastet wurden, zur Reifung gelegt. Er zielt mit seinem Verkaufspreis von 30 Pfund in UK auf den unteren Preisbereich und wohl auch auf Bars und Gastronomie.

Nun holt man den Vertrieb in UK ab 1. Dezember wieder ins eigene Haus zurück – um, so schreibt die Loch Lomond Group, das Wachstum der Marke zu beschleunigen. Die offizielle Pressemitteilung dazu folgt untenstehend:

Spearhead eyes growth as Loch Lomond Group brings UK distribution of the innovative single-grain whisky back into its portfolio

Whisky brand, Spearhead, which is part of the Loch Lomond Group, has announced plans to accelerate growth of the innovative spirit.

As part of the plans, Loch Lomond Group will part ways with its UK distributor, Mangrove, and bring distribution back in-house, allowing it to focus on expansion of the brand.

Launched in 2021, Spearhead is a unique single-grain scotch whisky crafted using 100% malted barley. The spirit undergoes an extended fermentation time of 92 hours, before being distilled in a continuous Coffey style still.

Spearhead is matured in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in a combination of fire and infra-red toasted American oak barrels, which creates a lighter whisky with a complex range of rich, sweet notes.

The product is now available in 26 markets worldwide, including top UK accounts such as TT Liquor, Callooh Callay, Nauticus, Silverleaf, Gungho!, Tom Thumb and Smithfield Social.

Loch Lomond Group’s decision to bring distribution back in-house follows a series of successful UK trade events hosted with Mangrove over the past 18 months, including Passing Fancies Industry Night in Birmingham, a bar takeover at Bread & Jam in Bath, and the Alternative Burns Night with artist LVRA at The Lower Third in London.

John Grieveson, Chief Marketing Officer at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“Spearhead is a community spirit that brings like-minded people together. This, alongside our unique proposition as a single-grain whisky, has seen demand for the brand grow, and our focus now is on continuing to expand our customer base across the world. We thank Mangrove for all their support in helping us to establish the brand.”

The distribution change will take effect from 1st December 2023.

Spearhead is bottled at 43% ABV and has a RRP of £30.

For more information, visit www.spearheadwhisky.com