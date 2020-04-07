PR: Loch Lomond Group mit 2x Platin bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Große Freude bei der Loch Lomond Group: Zwei Ihrer Abfüllungen wurden bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020 mit einer Medaille in Platin ausgezeichnet. Es handelt sich dabei um den Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Single Malt und den Glen Scotia 25 Year Old Single Malt. Zusätzlich konnten die Whiskys der Loch Lomond Group noch zehn weitere Preise erringen. Mehr zu den beiden Whiskys und der Auszeichnung in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung in englischer Sprache:

LOCH LOMOND GROUP GOES PLATINUM AT 2020 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Single Malt and Glen Scotia 25 Year Old Single Malt both receive platinum honour at prestigious awards – Loch Lomond Group records twelve separate medals in total

Loch Lomond Group has enjoyed one of its most impressive sets of results at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition this year, receiving twelve separate awards, including two coveted platinum medals for its Loch Lomond 12 Year Old Single Malt and Glen Scotia 25 Year Old Single Malt.

This was the 20th San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most respected and influential awards in the industry, which this year received over 3,000 entries.

The platinum medals were introduced last year and recognise brands that win a Double Gold or Best in Class for three consecutive years. This year only seven platinum medals were awarded across the entire Scotch category. To date only 17 platinum medals have been awarded across all categories in the competition.

Ten further awards were collected, including Double Gold for both Loch Lomond Inchmurrin 12 Year Old and Loch Lomond 18 Year Old; four gold awards for Glen Scotia Double Cask, Glen Scotia Victoriana, Glen Scotia 18 Year Old and Loch Lomond Inchmoan 12 Year Old; and four silvers for Glen Scotia 15 Year Old, Loch Lomond Original, High Commissioner Blended Scotch and Ben Lomond Gin.

John Grieveson, Chief Marketing Officer, Loch Lomond Group commented:

“We are extremely proud to have received such a strong set of results at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition this year, and we’re especially pleased to have received two platinum awards for Loch Lomond 12 Year Old, such a central expression in our Loch Lomond Whisky range, and for our Glen Scotia 25 Year Old Single Malt. It’s a real testament to the skill of the team, headed up by our Master Distiller Michael Henry, who work so hard to ensure that our range consistently delivers whiskies of the very highest quality.

“In these challenging times for everyone, it’s a very welcome boost for the whole team to receive this level of recognition from such a prestigious awards body.”

Loch Lomond 12 Year Old is a beautifully balanced whisky with a deep fruity character and hints of peat and smoke. Matured in three different cask types – bourbon, refill and re-charred – the expertly crafted single malt delivers notes of crisp green apple, ripe pear and refreshing lemon while the taste is fruity, vanilla and biscuit. Visit www.lochlomondwhiskies.com for more information.

Glen Scotia 25 Year Old is gently matured in our finest American oak barrels before being married in first fill bourbon before bottling. The signature nose has hints of vanilla oak, interwoven with the subtle notes of sea spray and spicy aromatic fruits. Visit www.glenscotia.com for more information.

For more information about The Loch Lomond Group visit www.lochlomondgroup.com.