PR: Bill White, Loch Lomond Group Operations Director, zum Master of the Quaich ernannt

Für Verdienste um den schottischen Whisky werden jedes Jahr Personen aus aller Welt mit den Titeln „Keeper of the Quaich“ und, als besondere Ehre, „Master of the Quaich“ ausgezeichnet. Einer, der die höchsten Ehren als Master in diesem Jahr empfing, ist der Loch Lomond Group Operations Director Bill White, wie die Loch Lomond Group über eine Pressemitteilung unsere Leser wissen lässt:

LOCH LOMOND GROUP OPERATIONS DIRECTOR, BILL WHITE ANNOUNCED AS ONE OF THE MASTERS OF THE QUAICH

The Keepers of the Quaich is an international society which was established by the Scotch Whisky industry to celebrate the outstanding commitment of those involved in the production, promotion, and protection of the world’s finest distilled spirit. Only a limited number of people are inducted as a Keeper each year to honour those who have made an exceptional contribution in supporting Scotch Whisky.

The 62nd private ceremony and banquet took place on Monday evening, at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl which celebrated 42 new members of the Keepers of the Quaich being inducted into the international society. A select few have subsequently been distinguished as Master of the Quaich having served for a further ten years and been recognised by their peers for their ongoing support of the aims of the Society. Loch Lomond’s very own Group Operations Director, Bill White was one of these select few. Bill has worked in the whisky industry for over 20 years and has been widely recognised by the global members of the Keepers of the Quaich. Collectively, the Society represents many thousands of years of experience and knowledge.

Loch Lomond Group, Group Operations Director, Bill White said:

“I am truly thrilled to be recognised as one of the six recently appointed, Masters of the Quaich. I have been in the industry for 28 years, so it really has been such an honour to have my experience recognised and celebrated by such a prestigious panel of experts. I am looking forward to immersing myself into the society and supporting the Scotch Whisky and wider industry further.’’

Bill has been the Group Operations Director, since 2014, when the company was conceived. The multi award-winning independent distiller and blender of some of the finest and rarest scotch whiskies has a heritage amongst the oldest and most respected in the distilling industry. Its portfolio also includes Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia and Littlemill Single Malt Scotch Whiskies.