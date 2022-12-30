Serge verkostet: 30 Whiskys aus Clynelish

Nein, das ist kein Schreibfehler: Serge hat heute tatsächlich die Verkostung von 30 Abfüllungen der Destillerie Clynelish online gestellt (es ist zu vermuten, dass diese nicht alle an einem Tag gemacht wurden). Nachdem Serge ein deklarierter Fan der Brennerei ist, sind – bis auf ein paar Ausreißer – die Punktewertungen alle in lichten Höhen.
Und weil uns hier in der Redaktion von Whiskyexperts nicht so leicht etwas aus dem Konzept bringt, gibt es hier auch trotz der Masse wie gewohnt eine Tabelle der diesmal 30 Whiskys der Verkostung. Auf geht’s:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Clynelish 11 yo 2011/2022 (58.7%, The Whisky Show 2022)
|87
|Clynelish 12 yo ‚The Golden Eye Guardian‘ (58.5%, OB, Special Releases, Elusive Expressions, 2022)
|84
|Clynelish 12 yo (57%, Gordon & MacPhail, distillery label, 75cl, +/-1983)
|93
|Clynelish 25 yo 1995/2021 (54.5%, WhiskySponge, refill sherry butt, 505 bottles)
|91
|Clynelish 25 yo 1995/2021 (56.6%, WhiskySponge, refill sherry butt, 528 bottles)
|82
|Clynelish 26 yo 1995/2021 (57.7%, WhiskySponge, refill sherry butt, 532 bottles)
|91
|Clynelish 25 yo 1995/2021 ‚Cuvée‘ (53%, WhiskySponge, Third Secret Edition, 131 bottles)
|86
|Clynelish 25 yo 1995/2021 (53%, La Maison du Whisky, Artist #11, cask #11235, 580 bottles)
|88
|Clynelish 10 yo 2011/2021 (59.1%, The Whisky Exchange, barrel, cask #800293, 205 bottles)
|87
|Clynelish 30 yo 1990/2022 (47.7%, La Maison du Whisky, Artist #12, bourbon barrel, cask #3477, 137 bottles)
|92
|Clynelish 9 yo 2011/2021 (56.9%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, second-fill barrel, #26.117, Gathering, Butterscotch-pear pie In a lemon orchard, 215 bottles)
|82
|Secret Highland 16 yo 2004/2021 (59.9%, The Maltman, Or Sileis, 1st fill Marsala hogshead, cask #73, 403 bottles)
|88
|Highland Single Malt 11 yo 2010/2021 (54.1%, Thompson Bros. for Rum & Whisky Kyoto, hogshead + rum, 295 bottles)
|89
|Clynelish 23 yo 1997/2021 (53.3%, The Whisky Cask Company, bourbon, 209 bottles)
|91
|Clynelish 18 yo 1997 (55.5%, Adelphi Archive, 20 years of Whiskyfun, cask #12378, 145 bottles, released 2022)
|91
|Clynelish 24 yo 1996/2021 (52.2%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions for HNWS Taiwan, hogshead, cask #18250, 258 bottles)
|91
|Clynelish 27 yo 1993/2021 (53.8%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions Author’s Series, bourbon barrel, cask #HL 18443)
|91
|Clynelish 18 yo 1997/2015 (46%, Chieftain’s Choice, bourbon hogshead, casks #6580/6581, 544 bottles)
|85
|Clynelish 10 yo 2011/2022 (59.5%, Watt Whisky, barrel, 210 bottles)
|88
|Clynelish 26 yo 1995/2022 (56.2%, The Nectar of the Daily Drams, sherry butt)
|89
|Clynelish 25 yo 1995/2021 (53.5%, The Nectar of the Daily Drams, 15th anniversary, refill sherry butt, cask #11238, 501 bottles)
|87
|Clynelish 27 yo 1993/2021 (51.4%, Hunter Laing, The First Editions CMC for Malt Cask Hong Kong & Dadi Liquor, bourbon barrel, cask #HL 18455, 130 bottles)
|91
|Clynelish 27 yo 1993/2021 (52.5%, Hunter Laing, Old & Rare, Platinum Selection, for The Whisky Library Hong Kong, refill barrel, cask #140 bottles)
|90
|Clynelish 26 yo 1995/2022 (51.5%, The Whisky Exchange, 50 years in the drinks industry, hogshead and sherry butt)
|91
|Clynelish 31 yo 1990/2022 (42.6%, Signatory Vintage, Cask Strength Collection, bourbon barrels, casks #3689 – 3690, 197 bottles)
|89
|Clynelish 16 yo 1983/2000 (57.1%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #26.14)
|92
|Clynelish 23 yo 1983/2007 (57.1%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #26.50, ‚Heather, hay and honey‘, refill hogshead)
|93
|Clynelish 15 yo 1982/1997 (57.7%, OB, Flora & Fauna Cask Strength)
|91
|Clynelish 36 yo 1971/2007 (51.5%, Murray McDavid, Mission Cask Strength, bourbon cask, 265 bottles)
|91
|Clynelish 33 yo 1973 ‚2nd bottling‘ (54.6%, Prestonfield/Signatory Vintage for LMDW, cask #8913, 439 bottles, +/-2007)
|95