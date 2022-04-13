Serge verkostet: Ein Schwall Linkwood, Teil 2

In der einzigartigen Atmosphäre des Kaisersaales in historischem Ambiente werden Sie an drei Messetagen in die Welt des Whiskys entführt.

Live Musik mit mehreren Künstlern, Erfrischungen und Kaffee, und tausende Whiskies laden ein zum Entspannen und Eintauchen in die Geheimnisse um das „Wasser des Lebens“.