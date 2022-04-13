Serge verkostet: Ein Schwall Linkwood, Teil 2

Nachdem Serge gestern schon elf Abfüllungen der Destillerie Linkwood verkostet hat (und das mit offensichtlichem Vergnügen), setzt sich die Serie heute mit weiteren Bottlings von Whiskys aus der Speyside-Brennerei fort. Neun sind es heute, und diesmal streuen die Punktewertungen etwas weiter als gestern.
Hier die Tabelle zu den Tasting Notes:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Linkwood 14 yo 2007/2021 (55.3%, Golden Cask, bourbon, cask #CM276, 271 bottles)
|87
|Linkwood 12 yo 2009/2021 (58.6%, The Whisky Exchange, barrel, cask #695, 205 bottles)
|84
|Linkwood-Glenlivet 21 yo 1997/2018 (55%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 270 bottles)
|84
|Linkwood-Glenlivet 22 yo 1995/2018 (48.8%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, 500 bottles)
|87
|Linkwood-Glenlivet 23 yo 1992/2016 (55.3%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, bourbon hogsheads, 492 bottles)
|78
|Linkwood 24 yo 1997/2021 (56.6%, Signatory Vintage for The Whisky Exchange, hogshead, cask #7566, 225 bottles)
|89
|Linkwood 27 yo 1991/2018 (55.6%, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #10340, 212 bottles)
|81
|Linkwood 30 yo 1986/2016 (41.4%, Sansibar, 96 bottles)
|80
|Linkwood 27 yo 1983 (46%, Mo Or Collection, 352 bottles, +/-2010)
|89