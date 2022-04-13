Mittwoch, 13. April 2022, 11:19:55
SchottlandSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Ein Schwall Linkwood, Teil 2

Die nächsten neun unabhängigen Abfüllungen aus der Brennerei in der Speyside - 12 bis 30 Jahre alt...

Nachdem Serge gestern schon elf Abfüllungen der Destillerie Linkwood verkostet hat (und das mit offensichtlichem Vergnügen), setzt sich die Serie heute mit weiteren Bottlings von Whiskys aus der Speyside-Brennerei fort. Neun sind es heute, und diesmal streuen die Punktewertungen etwas weiter als gestern.

Hier die Tabelle zu den Tasting Notes:

AbfüllungPunkte

Linkwood 14 yo 2007/2021 (55.3%, Golden Cask, bourbon, cask #CM276, 271 bottles)87
Linkwood 12 yo 2009/2021 (58.6%, The Whisky Exchange, barrel, cask #695, 205 bottles)84
Linkwood-Glenlivet 21 yo 1997/2018 (55%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 270 bottles)84
Linkwood-Glenlivet 22 yo 1995/2018 (48.8%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, 500 bottles)87
Linkwood-Glenlivet 23 yo 1992/2016 (55.3%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, bourbon hogsheads, 492 bottles)78
Linkwood 24 yo 1997/2021 (56.6%, Signatory Vintage for The Whisky Exchange, hogshead, cask #7566, 225 bottles)89
Linkwood 27 yo 1991/2018 (55.6%, The Single Malts of Scotland, hogshead, cask #10340, 212 bottles)81
Linkwood 30 yo 1986/2016 (41.4%, Sansibar, 96 bottles)80
Linkwood 27 yo 1983 (46%, Mo Or Collection, 352 bottles, +/-2010)89
Anne Burgess / Linkwood Distillery

