Teeling mit 3x Doppel-Gold bei der the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC)

Die Destillerie Teeling in Dublin freut sich über drei gewichtige Auszeichnungen bei der SFWSC in San Francisco: Der Single Pot Still, der Blackpitts Peated Single Malt, und der Single Malt aus der Brennerei haben jeweils die Doppel-Goldmedaille gewonnen.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Teeling Whiskey Wins Big at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

We are extremely proud to announce that Teeling Whiskey has won big at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), 2022. Our Dublin Distilled Single Pot Still, Blackpitts Peated Single Malt, and our flagship Single Malt have been honoured with three Double Gold medals at the SFWSC, 2022.



This follows on from an hugely successful year so far, with our Dublin Distilled Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still picking up the title of World’s Best Single Pot Still at the World Whiskey Awards, 2022 and our Dublin Distilled Single Pot Still picking up a Gold Medal with 95 points at the International Wine and Spirits Competition 2022.



Speaking on the award win, Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey said;