Serge verkostet: Sehr viele Linkwood, erster Teil

|Linkwood 12 yo (43%, OB, Flora & Fauna, +/-2021)
|84
|Linkwood 12 yo 2008/2020 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Un-Chillfiltered Collection, hogsheads, casks #803617-18)
|84
|Linkwood 12 yo 2008/2020 (46%, DS Tayman, Second Edition, Israeli red wine finish, 384 bottles)
|85
|Linkwood 8 yo 2012/2021 (43%, Signatory Vintage, Un-Chillfiltered Collection, Very Cloudy, for Navigate World Whisky, South Africa, bourbon barrels, 634 bottles)
|84
|Linkwood 10 yo (46%, James Eadie, 1st fill bourbon and refill Hogsheads, casks #308678 & 304607, 651 bottles, 2019)
|85
|Linkwood 10 yo 2011/2021 (55.7%, Thompson Bros. for Select Spirits Australia, dechar/rechar hogshead)
|85
|Linkwood 11 yo 2010/2021 (60.9%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #39.222, first fill bourbon barrel, ‚Delicate Latticework‘, 224 bottles)
|85
|Linkwood 12 yo 2009/2021 (53.5% Fable Whisky, Old Folk Chapter #2, hogshead, cask #548160, 203 bottles)
|86
|Linkwood 12 yo 2008/2021 (54.8% Fable Whisky, The Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, Chapter #1, hogshead, cask #300860, 269 bottles)
|85
|Linkwood 12 yo 2009/2021 (57.6%, The Whiskyfind for Whisky Picnic bar, Taiwan, bourbon barrel, cask #559329, 223 bottles)
|87
|Linkwood-Glenlivet 11 yo 2006/2018 (59.3%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 294 bottles)
|84