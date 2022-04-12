Dienstag, 12. April 2022, 12:17:54
SchottlandSpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Sehr viele Linkwood, erster Teil

Elf Single Malts aus der Speyside-Destillerie in der heutigen Tasting-Session

Im Whiskyfun-Hauptquartier haben sich in der letzten Zeit recht viele Abfüllungen der Speyside-Brennerei Linkwood angesammelt. Nun geht es für Serge Valentin darum, diese in den (mindestens) nächsten beiden Tagen zu verkosten. Der heutige erste Teil der Sessions bietet Tasting Notes und Bewertungen zu elf Bottlings. Die original Destillerie-Abfüllung aus der Flora & Fauna Serie wird von zehn Indies begleitet. Und die Bewertungen im heutigen Flights befinden sich insgesamt durch die Bank im Bereich sehr gut, ohne das Ende der Skala zu erreichen.

AbfüllungPunkte

Linkwood 12 yo (43%, OB, Flora & Fauna, +/-2021)84
Linkwood 12 yo 2008/2020 (46%, Signatory Vintage, Un-Chillfiltered Collection, hogsheads, casks #803617-18)84
Linkwood 12 yo 2008/2020 (46%, DS Tayman, Second Edition, Israeli red wine finish, 384 bottles)85
Linkwood 8 yo 2012/2021 (43%, Signatory Vintage, Un-Chillfiltered Collection, Very Cloudy, for Navigate World Whisky, South Africa, bourbon barrels, 634 bottles)84
Linkwood 10 yo (46%, James Eadie, 1st fill bourbon and refill Hogsheads, casks #308678 & 304607, 651 bottles, 2019)85
Linkwood 10 yo 2011/2021 (55.7%, Thompson Bros. for Select Spirits Australia, dechar/rechar hogshead)85
Linkwood 11 yo 2010/2021 (60.9%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #39.222, first fill bourbon barrel, ‚Delicate Latticework‘, 224 bottles)85
Linkwood 12 yo 2009/2021 (53.5%  Fable Whisky, Old Folk Chapter #2, hogshead, cask #548160, 203 bottles)86
Linkwood 12 yo 2008/2021 (54.8%  Fable Whisky, The Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, Chapter #1, hogshead, cask #300860, 269 bottles)85
Linkwood 12 yo 2009/2021 (57.6%, The Whiskyfind for Whisky Picnic bar, Taiwan, bourbon barrel, cask #559329, 223 bottles)87
Linkwood-Glenlivet 11 yo 2006/2018 (59.3%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 294 bottles)84
The copyright on this image is owned by Christopher Gillan and is licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 license.
