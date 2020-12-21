Montag, 21. Dezember 2020, 13:02:12
Serge verkostet: Whisky weltweit, Teil 3

Fünf Stationen, diesmal alle in Europa

Auch heute, am Montag, geht es mit Serge Valentin und seiner Seite Whiskyfun wieder auf eine Weltreise, diesmal in fünf Etappen durch Frankreich, Belgien, England, Schottland und Irland. Ohne viel Vorrede also gleich zu den Whiskys und deren Wertungen in der Verkostung (in der wir auch die erste Abfüllung aus der Dornoch Distillery finden):

AbfüllungPunkte
Distillerie du Vercors ‘Sequoia Bio’ (42%, OB, France, 2020)83
Millstone 4 yo (49%, That Boutique-y Whisky Company, Netherlands, Batch 3, 2025 bottles, 202087
Bimber 2016/2020 ‘Virgin Oak’ (58.5%, OB, for LMDW, France edition, England, cask #93, 257 bottles)88
Dornoch 3 yo 2017/2020 (59.4%, OB, Thompson bros. first fill ex-oloroso butt, cask #1, 893 bottles)88
Egan’s 10 yo (47%, OB, Irish single malt, bourbon, +/-2019)74
