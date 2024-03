SMWS mit Wachstum und Zuversicht für 2024

“We delivered a year of growth against a challenging backdrop. That reflects our unique model, where we saw double-digit growth in our membership for the SMWS. That model delivers a high margin.

“In our trading update in December, we pared our growth and essentially delayed our growth trajectory by a year, in terms of revenue growth and path to profitability. So, while we did grow, it wasn’t quite at the level that we targeted at the start of the year. We’re pleased to see that the full-year results were marginally ahead of the guidance we gave in December.

“What is particularly pleasing for me was the acceleration of revenue growth in the year – it was 8% for the full year, but 12% in the second half of the year (H2), with some particularly pleasing performances last year from places like Europe.”

Andrew Dane von ASC