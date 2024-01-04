Artisanal Spirits (SMWS) kauft Single Cask Nation

Die Muttergesellschaft der Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Artisanal Spirits, hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass man den unabhängigen Abfüller Single Cask Nation für eine unbekannte Summe gekauft hat.

Single Cask Nation hat laut den Angaben im Artikel auf The Spirits Business 10.000 Käufer weltweit, mit den meisten in den USA. Aber auch in Deutschland ist Single Cask Nation vertreten, importiert durch Prineus.

Andrew Dane, der CEO von Atrisanal Spirits sagt zum Kauf:

“We are thrilled to welcome Single Cask Nation to our family of brands at Artisanal Spirits Company, alongside The Scotch Malt Whisky Society and JG Thomson & Co.

“This acquisition aligns with our ambition to thoughtfully expand the portfolio while staying true to our core mission to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers with rare and exceptional bottlings.

“This is also very much an investment in Jason and Joshua themselves who have cultivated a global following and stellar reputation as thought leaders in the world of whisky. They will both add a tremendous wealth of knowledge, experience and passion to our business and we’re looking forward to welcoming them and their followers to the family.”