Prineus bringt fünf neue Abfüllungen der Single Cask Nation nach Deutschland

Fünf neue Whiskyabfüllungen (und einen Rum) des unabhängigen Abfüllers Single Cask Nation stellt der Importeur für Deutschland, die Prineus GmbH, in ihrer heutigen Presseaussendung vor. Die Details der Whiskys sowie ausführliche englischsprachige Verkostungsnotizen finden Sie folgend:

Founded in 2011 by Joshua Hatton (an American) and Jason Johnstone-Yellin (a Scot), Single Cask Nation is the United States‘ only independent bottler following the Scottish tradition. Each cask selected is bottled at natural cask strength, free from chill filtering and artificial colour, with the distillery source front and center. While the SCN reputation was established with exquisite Scotch selections we also bottle American bourbon, rye, single malt, rum, mezcal, and light whisky (aka American grain whisky). 2019 saw the launch of the first releases outside of the United States, at Glasgow’s Whisky Festival. Since then our releases have gone on to gain critical acclaim from industry experts and whisky fans alike. We’re excited and proud to present our latest release in 2023.

L O N G M O R N

Speyside single malt

Cask # 800247

2nd fill Bourbon Hogshead

Distilled October 1999

23 years old

51.8% /70 cl

260 bottles

Colour: White tea

Nose: Delicate and subtle with dried, pressed flowers (the type found in an old book on your Granny’s bedside table), chamomile tea, icing sugar, crisp, green apples, and hints of aniseed. Let it sit for a bit and grass freshly cut on a hot day, pear drops, and even furniture polish leap out

Palate: Does what older single malts do so well: no one note overwhelms the palate but a lot of subtle notes gang together to present a singular experience. Tease out notes of creme patissiere, flaky pastry, peach crumble, and a subtle cracked pepper warmth as it transitions towards the finish

Finish: Moderate length with brown Licorice All-Sorts, chamomile tea, and lingering cracked pepper

L I N KWO O D

Speyside single malt

Cask # 309267

1st fill French Oak Hogshead

Distilled July 2010

12 years old

55.2% / 70cl

270 bottles

Colour: Reddish Amber

Nose: A bright salinity greets the nose and mixes with freshly cut grass drying in the sunshine, sweet malted barley, orange marmalade, cardamom, and gentle cinnamon

Palate: Great heft with fresh pipe tobacco, damp soil, more malted barley, more orange marmalade, then pleasing pepper as it transitions towards the finish

Finish: Lingering orange marmalade with echoes of gentle cinnamon, soft pepper, and dark chocolate

L O C H L O M O N D ( C R O F T E N G E A )

Highland single malt

Cask # 266

2nd fill Bourbon Hogshead

Distilled February 2005

18 years old

50.6% / 70cl

284 bottles

Colour: Pilsner gold

Nose: A funky combination of pine resin covered onion ring crisps (the maize snack sort) give way to chestnut honey and citrus zest. It’s a curious one we admit, but insists that you take a sip.

Palate: Rich in texture, the palate reminds you of the honey found in the nose but also brings cocoa powder to even out the sweetness. Further investigation brings an Italian antipasti of olive oil, Salame Napoli and fresh sourdough bread. Only then does the smoke reveal itself, gently unfurling on the tongue.

Finish: After our grazing feast, the finish is meaty and lasting. The final throws bring back some of the olive oil but this time with cracked black pepper in the end

B E N R I N N E S

Speyside single malt

Cask # 309616

1st fill Sherry Hogshead (21mth finish)

Distilled September 2011

11 years old

53.2% /70 cl

240 bottles

Colour: Burnished copper

Nose: Umami rich (fresh shiitakes growing on wet logs), quite meaty, also quite perfumed around the edges (floral brightness), dark fruits consumed in dank surroundings, dunnage warehouse, sweet barley, wet sawdust (timber mills in the rain), woodsap

Palate: Chewy with warm toffee, toasted hazelnuts, stewed plums, dates, raisins, ground ginger then warm caramelized sugar as it moves towards the transition

Finish: Long and warming with lingering sticky toffee pudding notes, cocoa powder, and drying espresso beans

M A C K M Y R A

Swedish single malt

Cask # 800247

1st fill Bourbon Barrel

Distilled September 2007

13 years old

47.5% /70 cl

256 bottles

Colour: Warming Yellow Gold

Nose: An assertive nutty and sawn timber aroma leads into warm yeasty bread dough. Perhaps some linseed oil is soaking into the freshly sawn timber, a touch of aniseed at the end invites you into the dram.

Palate: A pleasing warming spice greets the palate with those warm, freshly baked cinnamon & cardamom buns making their presence known. (The Swedish ones without the icing, of course) They are closely followed by juicy baked apples, raisins and pears with sweet baked peach melba at the end.

Finish: More goodies from the bakery – a freshly out of the oven peach and custard pastry. A wonderfully creamy mouthfeel makes the finish a sweet and rewarding one