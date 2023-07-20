Speyburn ab sofort permanent für Besucher zugänglich

Endlich ist es offiziell: Die Brennerei Speyburn, bislang nur im Rahmen des Speyside Whisky Festivals besuchbar, ist ab sofort permanent für Besucher geöffnet. Man kann auf der neugestalteten Homepage bereits Touren buchen – und wer Interesse an Whiskygeschichte hat, sollte sich diese nicht entgehen lassen: Das Innere der klassischen Whiskybrennerei enthält einige Schaustücke aus längst vergangenen Zeiten wie eine der ältesten Bobby Mills und fast schon als antik zu bezeichnende Drum Maltings.

Die Touren werden auf der Webseite wie folgt angekündigt:

Embark on a journey of discovery and experience the heart of Speyburn with our exclusive behind-the-scenes distillery tour and tasting. Our tour guides will take you on an immersive adventure through the ages of dedication, expertise, and tradition that culminate in the creation of our award-winning single malt whisky. Immerse yourself in the rich history of our distillery and marvel at the Old Drum Maltings, a testament to our proud heritage since the early 1900s. Witness first hand the meticulous process of whisky-making, using the pristine waters of the Granty Burn to craft our exceptional whisky.

Conclude your tour with a visit to our warehouse to learn about the maturation process and experience a tantalizing tasting of our Speyburn range. As a keepsake, you’ll receive a complimentary Glencairn glass to cherish.