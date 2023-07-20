Donnerstag, 20. Juli 2023, 14:07:56
HintergrundSpeyside

Speyburn ab sofort permanent für Besucher zugänglich

Bislang war die interessante Brennerei nur im Rahmen des Speyside Festivals zugänglich, ab sofort sind Touren buchbar - Link dazu im Artikel

Endlich ist es offiziell: Die Brennerei Speyburn, bislang nur im Rahmen des Speyside Whisky Festivals besuchbar, ist ab sofort permanent für Besucher geöffnet. Man kann auf der neugestalteten Homepage bereits Touren buchen – und wer Interesse an Whiskygeschichte hat, sollte sich diese nicht entgehen lassen: Das Innere der klassischen Whiskybrennerei enthält einige Schaustücke aus längst vergangenen Zeiten wie eine der ältesten Bobby Mills und fast schon als antik zu bezeichnende Drum Maltings.

Die Destillerie Speyburn ist ab sofort für Besucher geöffnet. Bild: Whiskyexperts

Die Touren werden auf der Webseite wie folgt angekündigt:

Embark on a journey of discovery and experience the heart of Speyburn with our exclusive behind-the-scenes distillery tour and tasting. Our tour guides will take you on an immersive adventure through the ages of dedication, expertise, and tradition that culminate in the creation of our award-winning single malt whisky. Immerse yourself in the rich history of our distillery and marvel at the Old Drum Maltings, a testament to our proud heritage since the early 1900s. Witness first hand the meticulous process of whisky-making, using the pristine waters of the Granty Burn to craft our exceptional whisky.

Conclude your tour with a visit to our warehouse to learn about the maturation process and experience a tantalizing tasting of our Speyburn range. As a keepsake, you’ll receive a complimentary Glencairn glass to cherish.

Unten noch ein Bild von unserem Besuch in Speyburn vor einiger Zeit – im neuen Besucherzentrum sehen Sie Distillery Manager Euan Henderson, der die Eröffnung wie folgt kommentiert:

“There is something very special about the setting and atmosphere at Speyburn, perhaps because it’s quite a hidden distillery and one that has gone about the business of making award-winning drams that are loved the world over in a very quiet and modest way. But now it’s time to let the world in and we couldn’t be more excited! There’s no artifice about the visitor experience we have created. This will be a true taste of Speyside distillery life that will offer an accessible and enjoyable experience for all. This is about the people who make our whiskies welcoming guests into our home to share a taste of Speyburn single malts and the stories and secrets of how they are made. There’s 126 years of previously unseen distilling history here just waiting to be discovered in the heart of Speyside – so make sure you don’t miss your slot on one of our tours this summer.”

Euan Henderson, Speyburn Distillery Manager
