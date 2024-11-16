Teerenpeli freut sich über die Auszeichnung zum „Worldwide Whiskey Producer 2024“ bei der ISWC

Am Tag nach der Preisverleihung berichteten wir über die Auszeicnung für die Teerenpeli Distillery im finnischen Lahti mit einer PR des Veranstalters, der International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC). Heute freut sich die Brennerei, die deb prestigeträchtigen Titel „Worldwide Whiskey Producer“ übrigens bereits zum zweiten Mal (nach 2020) gewinnen konnte, in ihren eigenen Worten:

FINNISH TEERENPELI DISTILLERY WINS THE WORLDWIDE WHISKEY PRODUCER -TROPHY FOR THE SECOND TIME

Finnish whisky distilling expertise has once again received significant recognition in an international competition. Teerenpeli Distillery, founded in Lahti in 2002, has developed the expertise of whisky production in Finland, thanks to its long-term work and accelerated co-operation between distilleries in the Nordic countries.

The family-owned Teerenpeli Distillery from Lahti has won the „Worldwide Whiskey Producer 2024“- trophy for the second time in the world’s largest alcohol competition. The International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) awards gala was held at the Roundhouse in London on 12.11.2024. Teerenpeli won the award also in 2020.

The runner ups for the Worldwide Whiskey Producer 2024 were Kavalan Distillery from Taiwan, Mackmyra Swedish Whisky from Sweden, Pōkeno Whisky from New Zealand, and Redbreast from Ireland. The finalists of the invitational competition were selected based on the overall quality of the distillery. The Scottish and Bourbon distilleries had their own categories.

One of the judges of the competition stated in his reasoning:

„Teerenpeli convinced with its quality, its acts of responsibility and their branding. Nordic whisky has redeemed its place in the industry and Teerenpeli leads the way in this work.“

The recognition not only highlights the Teerenpeli Distillery’s dedication to the production of quality spirits, but it also works as an inspiration for other distilleries striving to raise their standards.

„For us, even the first win in Finland was a great honor. Victory for the second time is, of course, an amazing recognition of our ambitious work at the distillery for over 20 years“

says Teerenpeli Brewery C Distillery’s Founder and CEO Anssi Pyysing.

– Teerenpeli single malt whisky is made from ingredients that are unique on a global scale: the best groundwater in the world filtered by the Salpausselkä ridges, and barley that has grown in nearby fields and malted in Lahti. Add to them all that experience, the skill and passion that our Head Distiller Jaakko Joki and his team have, and we get the best whiskey in the world, he says.

IWSC has awarded several Teerenpeli whiskies with top mentions this year.

„Today we operate on a truly international level. Teerenpeli Distillery exports on three continents, and more than fifteen countries, and the number is growing with the launches of new European and Chinese e-commerces,”

says Veera Pastinen, the Sales C Marketing Manager of Teerenpeli Distillery, who is responsible for Teerenpeli Distillery’s export and Travel C Retail markets.