Teerenpeli wieder als IWSC’s 2024 Worldwide Whiskey Producer ausgezeichnet

Die finnische Teerenpeli Distillery hat etwas Besonderes geschafft: nachdem sie bereits im Jahr 2020 den Titel „Worldwide Whiskey Producer“ bei der IWSC (International Wine & Spirit Competition) errungen hat, kann sie nun, vier Jahre später, wieder beim Wettbewerb triumphieren und erneut diesen prestigeträchtigen Titel gewinnen, der für die Gesamtqualität der Produkte vergeben wird.

Über die Destillerie können Sie sich bei uns in einer Bilderstrecke und einem Videorundgang durch die Brennerei informieren (beides Artikel aus diesem Sommer), hier einmal die Pressemitteilung des IWSC zu Teerenpeli.

Und natürlich gratulieren wir dem gesamten Team von Teerenpeli ganz herzlich!

Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery wins IWSC’s 2024 Worldwide Whiskey Producer Trophy

Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery, a family-owned establishment nestled in Lahti, Finland, has been a cornerstone of Nordic whisky production since its inception in 2002. With a mission to enhance Finnish whisky culture, Teerenpeli has established itself as one of the leading distilleries in the region, releasing its first single malt whisky in 2005. Over the years, the company has garnered acclaim for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation.

Teerenpeli’s dedication to using the purest raw materials, alongside its careful distillation and maturation processes, has led to a consistent output of exceptional whiskies. The distillery’s unique approach includes sourcing production energy from wood pellets, utilising upcycled sea containers as whisky warehouses, and ensuring a local supply chain for ingredients. Other eco-friendly initiatives include switching to lighter whisky bottles and implementing an adhesive-free packaging design, all while prioritising local sourcing.

The IWSC judges were particularly impressed with Teerenpeli’s unwavering focus on liquid quality, sustainability, and branding. The distillery’s recent achievements include an average rating of 95.25 out of 100 at the IWSC 2024, with standout expressions like Teerenpeli Kulo and Aged 15 Years receiving a gold outstanding medal.

As one judge eloquently stated,

“Teerenpeli has really turned the game around with liquid quality, sustainability, and branding. Nordic whiskey is really changing and owning their space, and Teerenpeli are at the pinnacle of this.”

This accolade not only highlights the distillery’s dedication to crafting quality spirits but also serves as inspiration for other distillers aiming to elevate their production standards.

With a renewed focus on expansion into new markets, including a European online shop and growing presence in Asia, Teerenpeli Distillery is poised for continued success. The recognition from the IWSC will propel the brand’s reputation even further, inspiring whisky enthusiasts and industry peers alike. By reinforcing its commitment to excellence in whisky production, Teerenpeli Distillery is not just winning awards; it is setting the standard for the future of Nordic whisky.