Anssi Pyysing, Gründer von Teerenpeli Distillery, in die Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame aufgenommen

Die Teerenpeli Distillery in Finnland hat mit ihren Whiskys weltweite Bedeutung erlangt, was sich in vielen Preisen und Auszeichnungen niederschlägt.

Nun ist auch der Mann, der die Brauerei und die Brennerei gegründet hat, mit hohen Ehren bedacht worden: Anssi Pyysing, Gründer von Teerenpeeli Distillery, ist seit gestern neues Mitglied der renommierten Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame – wozu wir herzlichst gratulieren.

Die Pressemitteilung dazu finden Sie untenstehend, unseren Bericht vom Besuch in der Destillerie im letzten Jahr können Sie hier (Videorundgang) und hier (Fotos) finden:

ANSSI PYYSING INDUCTED INTO WHISKY MAGAZINE HALL OF FAME

Teerenpeli Distillery is proud to announce the induction of Anssi Pyysing into the prestigious Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame. This honor recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the world of whisky.

The Hall of Fame was inspired by the top 100 greatest whisky figures in history, featured in Whisky Magazine’s 100th edition. It has since become a permanent tribute to those who have shaped the whisky industry.

The induction ceremony took place during the Whisky Magazine Awards on Wednesday, 26 March 2025, at The Waldorf, Aldwych, London.

Anssi Pyysing is a prominent figure in the Finnish and Nordic whisky scene, known for his pioneering work as the founder of Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery. Teerenpeli Distillery was founded in 2002, making it one of the first whisky distilleries in Finland, and in the Nordics. Pyy- sing’s approach to whisky production was deeply rooted in the use of local ingredients, traditio- nal methods and sustainability. The pure groundwater filtered by the Salpausselkä ridges and locally grown barley became the foundation of Teerenpeli’s whisky, giving it a distinct Finnish character. Teerenpeli single malt whiskies are distilled with renewable energy and upcycled sea containers are turned into whisky warehouses.

Teerenpeli Distillery’s commitment to excellence has been rewarded in 2020 and 2024 when Teerenpeli has won the prestigious Worldwide Whiskey Producer Trophy at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

Pyysing’s influence extends beyond Teerenpeli. He has been a vocal advocate for the Nordic whisky industry, promoting collaboration and innovation among distillers in the region. He is one of the founding members of Nordic Whisky Collaboration, an organization that works to elevate the identity and recognition of Nordic whisky internationally. It provides a platform for distille- ries to collaborate, exchange insights, and promote the distinct qualities that set Nordic whisky apart in the global spirits market.

The induction will be officially announced in Whisky Magazine’s 206th edition, publishing on Friday, 28 March 2025.