The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant erhält zweiten Michelin-Stern

Im Juli 2021 öffnete The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant, die Destillerie Glenturret war die erste, die Spitzengastronomie vor Ort anbieten konnte. Bereits sieben Monate später wurde das Restaurant und das Team um Küchenchef Mark Donald mit einem Michelin-Stern ausgezeichnet (wir berichteten). Und zu diesem kommt jetzt noch ein weiterer hinzu. Im Rahmen der Preisverleihung im Midland Hotel in Manchester wurde das The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant mit einem zweiten Michelin-Stern des Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland ausgezeichnet! Und wir gratulieren zu dieser Auszeichnung ganz herzlich!

Vom The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant erhielten wir eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die Sie jetzt hier folgende finden:

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Scotland receives coveted Second Michelin Star

5 February 2024 – The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff has been awarded a second Michelin star in the 2024 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland during the award ceremony that took place at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

Scottish Chef Mark Donald arrived at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in 2021, and the first Michelin star was awarded just seven months later. It was the first restaurant inside a distillery to achieve Michelin recognition. Other awards and recognition followed for Mark and his team, and now, with two Michelin stars, they join a small and celebrated selection of establishments in the UK and Ireland.

Commenting, Mark said,

“This is an ecstatic moment for us; we are all thrilled to have been awarded a second Michelin star and happy too that Scotland is getting the recognition it deserves as a gastronomic destination. We are located in Scotland’s Whisky Distillery, and we will all be enjoying a dram of Glenturret Whisky tonight.”

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant tells a story of the land and its surroundings. Mark captures the essence of the distillery in his menus with nods to the distillation process cleverly woven into his cuisine. Located in Crieff, at the foothills of the Scottish Highlands, Mark and his team enjoy the benefits of Scotland’s larder on their doorstep, working directly with artisanal growers, producers, breeders and fishers, often foraging themselves.

Alongside skill and expertise, there is a clever playfulness in Chef Mark Donald’s dishes, harking back to his Glasgow roots. A decadent ‘tattie scone’ sits alongside lobster served with a paper-thin pastry Bisque-it. ‘Buckfastics’ have also made an appearance.

The 26-seated restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday. The kitchen also serves an A La Carte lunch menu on the same days at the Lalique Bar.