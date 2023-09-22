The Isle of Harris Distillers präsentieren ihren ersten Whisky: The Hearach

Heute ist ein Tag, der Whiskygeschichte schreibt: Mit The Hearach erscheint der erste legale Malt von der Isle of Harris Distillery das Ergebnis langer und harter Vorarbeit durch die Isle of Harris Distillery.

Am Nachmittag wird The Hearach in einem Livestream aus der Brennerei vorgestellt – die Brennerei präsentiert den Launch ihres ersten Whiskys in einem Festakt, und dieser wird ab morgen zunächst online und im Distillery Shop verfügbar sein, aber bereits im Oktober auch im deutschen Fachhandel und in ca. 20 anderen ausgesuchten Märkten weltweit.

Der Livestream startet um 15 Uhr 15 – Sie können ihn über unsere Verlinkung oben verfolgen. Nachfolgend die Presseaussendung, in der die Brennerei ihren ersten Whisky der Öffentlichkeit vorstellt:

Isle of Harris Distillers launches its first whisky, The Hearach

Isle of Harris Distillers today, Friday 22 September 2023, announces the release of its long-awaited single malt Scotch whisky, The Hearach.

The Hearach – the Scottish Gaelic for a native of Harris – will be available to purchase from 10am BST on 23 September.

The first legal dram from the Outer Hebridean Isle of Harris, The Hearach offers an elegant, highly drinkable single malt, with fruit and floral notes and a long, slightly smoky, finish. The whisky, handcrafted by a team of locals from Harris, has been distilled, matured (in first-fill bourbon, oloroso and fino sherry casks), married and bottled (at 46% ABV) on the island.

The distillers describe it as ‘complex and utterly delicious’, reflecting in part its use of the softest of water and the Harris climate, second to none for the maturation of spirit.

Purchasers will be able to acquire one bottle from each of the eight batches online, via the Harris Distillery website, and in person at the distillery itself, at a UK RRP of £65. The whisky will then be made available from October in specialist retailers and bars across the UK and in over 20 countries globally.

The bottles, designed by world-leading agency Stranger & Stranger, will be accompanied by the personal tasting notes of someone from Harris, with different batches offering slightly different tastes depending on the marrying period and variations in individual casks.

“We’ve always said that the whisky would be ready when it’s ready, so it’s a big moment to finally announce the launch of The Hearach, which will be on the distillery’s eighth birthday. Eight years ago, we hosted the biggest ceilidh the island has seen – at this one we’ll have a historic dram to toast the island with!

“We’re looking forward to sharing more of the flavour of Harris with consumers across the world – from those who already know and love our gin, to those who are new to the brand.” Simon Erlanger, Managing Director of Isle of Harris Distillers Ltd

Ron MacEachran, Executive Chairman and CFO of the company, added:

“The Hearach’s launch, eight years after the distillery opened, is a wonderful tribute to the efforts and support of many people, including our funders who supported a long term vision of regeneration predicated on the creation of a distinctive whisky and – above all – the wonderful team who have brought the distillery to life.”

Conceived by Anderson Bakewell, who has a 50-year relationship with Harris, the distillery opened in 2015 to act as a symbol of hope and optimism for the Harris community – creating sustainable jobs for local people and supporting the wider island economy for generations to come. Starting life with a team of just 10 locals, today the distillery family numbers some 48 full-time staff. The Hearach single malt whisky, supported by Isle of Harris Gin, will enable the distillery to continue supporting the local community and provide exciting job opportunities for islanders.

For more information on The Hearach or the Isle of Harris Distillery, visit www.harrisdistillery.com.

Tasting notes

Shona Macleod, Blender at the Isle of Harris Distillery, commented on the taste of The Hearach:

“I get a gentle peat smoke on the first sip which reminds me of island home fires burning when I was growing up. It comes along with a toasted maltiness. I can also taste homemade apple sauce and smell machair flowers, particularly white clover which springs up on our west coast every summer. Mixed spices appear, and an old-fashioned sweetness from things like candied ginger, vanilla, and honeycomb. Finally, there’s a long, clotted-cream note, mixed with a lasting sense of new leather.”