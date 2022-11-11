Two Stacks Whiskey gewinnt bei den Irish Whiskey Awards Ireland’s Best Pot Still Whiskey (12yo und jünger) mit Polaris 1.2

Ein schöner Erfolg für Two Stacks Irish Whiskey: bei den Irish Whiskey Awards gewann man mit dem Polaris 1.2 mit rotem Eiswein-Finish die Auszeichnung als bester irischer Pot Still Whiskey in der Kategorie 12 Jahre Reifung oder jünger.

Bei Two Stacks Whiskey nutzt man die Gelegenheit zum Gedenken an eine Persönlichkeit der irischen Destillerieszene und widmet den Preis posthum dem Distillery Manager der Great Northern Distillery, Brian Watts weiter, der leider am 13. Oktober dieses Jahres völlig unerwartet im Alter von 60 Jahren verstorben ist…

Two Stacks Whiskey Win Big at The Irish Whiskey Awards

We are humbled to have received one of the most sought after awards in the Irish Whiskey Industries, and pick up the overall Winner of Ireland’s Best Pot Still Whiskey (12 years and under) with Polaris 1.2

Two Stacks would like to fully dedicate this award to the late Brian Watts, who was fundamental in the laying down of the Pot Still distillate at Great Northern before Two Stacks chauffeured the casks into their blending house for further maturation in Red Ice Wine before release.

This is the Icing on the cake after a monumental year with our team and global partners, we very much look forward to leading the charge into 2023 and releasing more delicious Irish Whiskey to the world.

Shane, Liam & Donal