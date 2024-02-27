Whisky Hammer feiert die 100. Whisky-Auktion

Die Online-Auktionsplattform Whisky Hammer feiert im kommenden Monat ihre 100. Whisky-Auktion. Zu dieser ganz besonderen Versteigerung bietet Whisky Hammer eine Reihe kleiner „Danke schön“Zu dieser ganz besonderen Versteigerung bietet Whisky Hammer eine Reihe kleiner „Danke schön“. So beträgt beispielsweise die Verkäuferprovision statt der üblichen 5% diesmal 0%. Zusätzlich erhält der Verkäufer noch einen 1-prozentigen Bonus zum Zuschlagserlös.

Alle erfolgreichen Käufer der März-Auktion nehmen an einer Verlosung teil, in der es einen Anteil an Still Spirit Whisky Gutscheinen im Wert von £10,000 zu gewinnen gilt.

Whisky Hammer wird zur Feier seiner 100. Auktion auch einen Whisky in limitierter Auflage abfüllen – es stehen nur 100 Flaschen zum Bieten zur Verfügung. Der 11-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky wird mit 100 Proof (50 % Vol.) abgefüllt, alle Flaschen sind einzeln von Hand nummeriert, die Gebote für eine Flasche beginnt bei £30.

Mehr zu der 100. Whiksy-Auktion von Whisk Hammer finden Sie in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Auctioneer behind record-breaking £1m Macallan cask celebrates 100th whisky auction and £10,000 whisky giveaway

Whisky Hammer to offer a ‘suite of perks’ as a thank you to its loyal customer base –

Specialist spirits auctioneer, Whisky Hammer, is marking its landmark 100th online auction on Friday 15 March, with a suite of perks as a ‘thank you’ to its buyers and sellers.

Since forming eight years ago, the auction site, which was founded by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne, has successfully sold over 155,000 lots worth £60 million for private sellers, attracting bids from 88 countries across the globe in its monthly auctions.

Left to right: Craig and Daniel Milne of Whisky Hammer raise a dram to celebrate their 100th online auction

Whisky Hammer has now become a destination for buyers and sellers of rare and collectible whisky – including a record-breaking million-pound cask of Macallan whisky which lay forgotten for more than 30 years. The Macallan, which fetched $1,295,500 (including buyer’s premium) smashed the previous record at the time for a cask sold at auction of $572,000, which was held by Bonhams. Other high-profile bottles sold by Whisky Hammer include a 55 Year Old Yamazaki which sold for £380,000.

To mark its 100th auction milestone, Whisky Hammer will be arranging a number of perks in its March auction to say ‘thank you’ to its customers.

Sellers are being urged to submit interesting, unique or rare bottles, before the 100th auction deadline of Monday 11th March, in return for one-off incentives. Rather than the usual 5% seller commission charge, sales in the March auction will benefit from not only 0% seller commission, but an additional 1% bonus being paid on top of the hammer proceeds for its sellers.

All successful buyers in the March auction will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of £10,000 worth of Still Spirit whisky vouchers – with 10 prizes in total and first place winning £5,000 to spend in the store. Each bottle won at auction will be the equivalent to one entry into the draw.

Whisky Hammer will also bottle a limited-edition whisky in celebration of its 100th auction – with just 100 bottles available to bid on. The 11-Year-Old blended Scotch whisky is being bottled at 100 Proof (50% ABV) and all bottles will be individually hand numbered, with bids starting at £30 per bottle.

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “Whisky has been our genuine passion from day one, and we’ve been dedicated to securing rare and hard to find whiskies for our buyers to enjoy ever since. Thanks to our global buyer and seller customer base, we’ve been lucky enough to represent some true unicorns of the whisky world in our monthly auctions, and are so proud of what we have achieved between our very first auction to us now marking our 100th.

“Bringing together whisky lovers across the globe has been a real highlight for us and we feel the 100th auction is a great milestone to give back a big “thank you” to our loyal buyers and sellers with the planned March auction perks. Here’s to the next 8 years!”

Whisky Hammer was started in 2016 by brothers Daniel and Craig Milne who are originally from Macduff, near Speyside, an area renowned for the production of Scotch whisky. The business hosts monthly auctions dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, which attract buyers and sellers from every corner of the globe.

The 100th auction will go live at 7pm (GMT) on Friday 15th March. To register to take part in the auction, click here.

For more information on Whisky Hammer or for private sellers to submit bottles to auction, visit www.whiskyhammer.com.