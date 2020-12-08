PR: Whisky Hammer versteigert Fässer der Holyrood Distillery mit Whisky nach historischen Rezepten

Vor etwa zwei Wochen haben wir darüber berichtet, dass die Holyrood Distillery Whisky „nach historischen Rezepten“, also mit alten Gerstensorten und besonderen Hefen sowie sehr langsam proudziert, brennt. Die Fässer dieses interessanten Experiments werden nun bei Whisky Hammer noch bis Ende der Woche versteigert. Eine entsprechende Presseaussendung mit Informationen dazu hat man uns heute zugesendet, ein dazugehöriges Video stellen wir ebenfalls für Sie dazu:

Bids open at Whisky Hammer for unique historic cask resurrected by Holyrood Distillery

-Bidding closes at 7pm GMT this Sunday 13th December –

Whisky lovers have until Sunday (13 December) to bid on a very special series of casks from Holyrood Distillery, Edinburgh’s first single malt distillery for almost 100 years, on leading online auction platform Whisky Hammer.

Holyrood Distillery is recreating historic single malt whiskies based on those produced during Edinburgh’s rich distilling past and these are exclusively available on Whisky Hammer in their first dedicated online cask auction. The auction went live on Friday 4 December with bids starting at £3,000 for each numbered sherry hogshead from Holyrood Distillery. The auction closes at 7pm (GMT) on Sunday 13 December.

For this special auction, the distillery has adopted the whisky making styles used by Edinburgh distilleries in the 1800s and early 1900s. It is filling just 30 casks which will be distilled barley varieties during that period: Chevallier barley and Plumage Archer. Each winning bidder will then be able to select the historic barley variety they prefer and choose the wood to age the whisky in: American oak Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads or Spanish oak Pedro Ximenez Sherry Hogsheads. Holyrood Distillery will also use old-style brewer’s yeasts and recreate the slow distillation methods the now-closed Edinburgh distilleries would once have used. The casks will be filled with spirit in early 2021 and left to mature into exquisite single malt Scotch whisky.

The majority of the city’s distilleries closed in the 19th century with the last ones being Dean, closing in 1922 and Glen Sciennes distillery, closing in 1925. Holyrood Distillery resurrected the distilling of single malt with its opening in 2019.

Whisky Hammer is one of the leading online whisky auctions globally and hosts online auctions each month. Dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, Whisky Hammer’s auctions allow buyers and sellers from every corner of the world to participate. It has auctioned many rare and collectible whiskies – both bottles and casks – since its launch in 2016. But this partnership with Holyrood Distillery marks Whisky Hammer’s first dedicated cask auction, and shows the growing interest in this area among whisky lovers and investors.

In October, Whisky Hammer auctioned a rare bottle of the world’s oldest whisky ever released by The Macallan – also believed to be the oldest whisky ever launched by a distillery – a 78-year old from the producer’s new Red Collection for £92,500.

Whisky Hammer has recently re-located to a new, purpose built, facility in Aberdeenshire which is also home to a sister business, Still Spirit – a whisky shop and exquisite tasting room.

Holyrood Distillery started distilling in September 2019 in Edinburgh’s city centre. Located right in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic distilling district – on St. Leonard’s Lane with views over Holyrood Park – the 180-year-old building has been thoughtfully renovated to produce gin, liqueurs and whisky.

Daniel Milne, managing director of Whisky Hammer, said:

“Since the Holyrood Distillery cask auction went live on Friday, we’ve had great interest with a number of bids arriving from across the world. Purchasing whisky by the cask is continuing to grow in popularity, and we feel this is offering is further enhanced given Holyrood’s innovative recreation of historic Edinburgh heritage whiskies. “We’re honoured to partner with Holyrood Distillery to offer these casks exclusively to our customers and would urge anyone interested in participating in the auction not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity.”

David Robertson, co-founder of Holyrood Distillery, said:

“It’s great to see the interest in these unique casks. At Holyrood Distillery, we’ve taken a contemporary, flavour-led approach to our spirits, so recreating these historic whisky styles has been a fascinating process for us. I know the lucky winners will enjoy continuing this journey with us as they watch their whisky develop and mature.”

