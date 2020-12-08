Dienstag, 08. Dezember 2020, 10:44:41
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandLowlandsPR

PR: Whisky Hammer versteigert Fässer der Holyrood Distillery mit Whisky nach historischen Rezepten

Die Online-Auktion läuft noch bis Sonntag, den 13. Dezember

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Vor etwa zwei Wochen haben wir darüber berichtet, dass die Holyrood Distillery Whisky „nach historischen Rezepten“, also mit alten Gerstensorten und besonderen Hefen sowie sehr langsam proudziert, brennt. Die Fässer dieses interessanten Experiments werden nun bei Whisky Hammer noch bis Ende der Woche versteigert. Eine entsprechende Presseaussendung mit Informationen dazu hat man uns heute zugesendet, ein dazugehöriges Video stellen wir ebenfalls für Sie dazu:

Bids open at Whisky Hammer for unique historic cask resurrected by Holyrood Distillery

-Bidding closes at 7pm GMT this Sunday 13th December –

Whisky lovers have until Sunday (13 December) to bid on a very special series of casks from Holyrood Distillery, Edinburgh’s first single malt distillery for almost 100 years, on leading online auction platform Whisky Hammer.

Holyrood Distillery is recreating historic single malt whiskies based on those produced during Edinburgh’s rich distilling past and these are exclusively available on Whisky Hammer in their first dedicated online cask auction. The auction went live on Friday 4 December with bids starting at £3,000 for each numbered sherry hogshead from Holyrood Distillery. The auction closes at 7pm (GMT) on Sunday 13 December.

For this special auction, the distillery has adopted the whisky making styles used by Edinburgh distilleries in the 1800s and early 1900s. It is filling just 30 casks which will be distilled barley varieties during that period: Chevallier barley and Plumage Archer. Each winning bidder will then be able to select the historic barley variety they prefer and choose the wood to age the whisky in: American oak Oloroso Sherry Hogsheads or Spanish oak Pedro Ximenez Sherry Hogsheads. Holyrood Distillery will also use old-style brewer’s yeasts and recreate the slow distillation methods the now-closed Edinburgh distilleries would once have used. The casks will be filled with spirit in early 2021 and left to mature into exquisite single malt Scotch whisky. 

The majority of the city’s distilleries closed in the 19th century with the last ones being Dean, closing in 1922 and Glen Sciennes distillery, closing in 1925. Holyrood Distillery resurrected the distilling of single malt with its opening in 2019.

Whisky Hammer is one of the leading online whisky auctions globally and hosts online auctions each month.  Dedicated to whisky and other fine spirits, Whisky Hammer’s auctions allow buyers and sellers from every corner of the world to participate. It has auctioned many rare and collectible whiskies – both bottles and casks – since its launch in 2016. But this partnership with Holyrood Distillery marks Whisky Hammer’s first dedicated cask auction, and shows the growing interest in this area among whisky lovers and investors. 

In October, Whisky Hammer auctioned a rare bottle of the world’s oldest whisky ever released by The Macallan – also believed to be the oldest whisky ever launched by a distillery – a 78-year old from the producer’s new Red Collection for £92,500.

Whisky Hammer has recently re-located to a new, purpose built, facility in Aberdeenshire which is also home to a sister business, Still Spirit – a whisky shop and exquisite tasting room.

Holyrood Distillery started distilling in September 2019 in Edinburgh’s city centre. Located right in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic distilling district – on St. Leonard’s Lane with views over Holyrood Park – the 180-year-old building has been thoughtfully renovated to produce gin, liqueurs and whisky.

Daniel Milne, managing director of Whisky Hammer

Daniel Milne, managing director of Whisky Hammer, said:

“Since the Holyrood Distillery cask auction went live on Friday, we’ve had great interest with a number of bids arriving from across the world. Purchasing whisky by the cask is continuing to grow in popularity, and we feel this is offering is further enhanced given Holyrood’s innovative recreation of historic Edinburgh heritage whiskies.

“We’re honoured to partner with Holyrood Distillery to offer these casks exclusively to our customers and would urge anyone interested in participating in the auction not to miss out on this fantastic opportunity.”

David Robertson, co-founder of Holyrood Distillery, said: 

“It’s great to see the interest in these unique casks. At Holyrood Distillery, we’ve taken a contemporary, flavour-led approach to our spirits, so recreating these historic whisky styles has been a fascinating process for us. I know the lucky winners will enjoy continuing this journey with us as they watch their whisky develop and mature.”

To bid in the Holyrood 2021 Heritage Barley cask auction, please visit https://www.whiskyhammer.com/auction/current.php

New Members can sign-up to bid using Whisky Hammer’s quick and straightforward registration process.

Whiskyexperts Twitter
Vorheriger ArtikelSerge verkostet: Octomore x4
Nächster ArtikelPR: Spitzenawards für Glenfiddich bei der diesjährigen International Wine & Spirits Competition

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Hintergrund

PR: Holyrood Distillery brennt speziellen Whisky nach 100 Jahre altem Rezept

Die Brennerei wird alte Gerstensorten und alte Hefe verwenden und die Fässer dann auf whiskyhammer.com versteigern
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Fasskaufprogramm bei der Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh mit vielen Möglichkeiten zur Individualisierung

Bei diesem Programm kann man von Anfang viele Faktoren für das eigene Fass und den eigenen Whisky mitbestimmen...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Scotsman: Zehn der besten Touren bei neuen Destillerien in Schottland

Tipps für Schottlandreisende oder solche, die es noch werden wollen...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Herald Scotland: Artikel über die Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh

Das schottische Magazin blickt auf die Entstehungsgeschichte der Brennerei und stellt sechs Fragen an den Gründer Rob Carpenter
Weiterlesen
Markt

Crisp Malt vereinbart Lieferung von Malz mit der Holyrood Distillery

Crisp Malt mit ihrer Produktionsstätte in Portgordon wird die...
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Holyrood Distillery startet limitierten Flavour Explorers Club

Wer die Entwicklung der Destillerie "flüssig" mitverfolgen will, kann dies nun bequem tun
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Bruichladdich 125×125
Whiskybotschaft Button
Whiskyhaus Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Kaspar Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Treffpunkt: The hidden distillery close to water – eine Trilogie über InchDairnie – Teil 3: Die Whiskies

Exclusiv
Ein Gastbeitrag von Stefan Bügler - Teil 3/3
Weiterlesen

PR: Spitzenawards für Glenfiddich bei der diesjährigen International Wine & Spirits Competition

Hintergrund
William Grant & Sons gewinnt Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year Award
Weiterlesen

PR: Whisky Hammer versteigert Fässer der Holyrood Distillery mit Whisky nach historischen Rezepten

Lowlands
Die Online-Auktion läuft noch bis Sonntag, den 13. Dezember
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Octomore x4

Islay
Durch die Bank gut bewertete Abfüllungen
Weiterlesen

Neu von Kilchoman: Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020

Islay
Sieben Einzelfassabfüllungen kommen in Kürze in den deutschen Handel - darunter ein ungetorfter Kilchoman aus dem Olorosofass
Weiterlesen

PR/Video: Nick Offerman für Lagavulin – A Dram Good Holiday

Islay
Der US-Schauspieler und Komiker freut sich auf Weihnachten - und Lagavulin
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheit: Benriach Malting Season First Edition

Neue Whiskys
Die für ihn in der Destillerie gemälzte Concerto-Gerste wurde 2012 destilliert
Weiterlesen

PR: Whiskyauctioneer.com startet Auktion mit über 800 Flaschen unabhängiger Abfüller

Markt
Von 10. bis 14. Dezember kommen Raritäten unabhängiger europäischer Abfüller unter den Hammer - darunter z.B. über 150 von Moon Import
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskystube

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2020: Highland Park Cask Strength

Exclusiv
Mit einem robusten und intensiven Whisky verabschieden wir das Jahr 2020
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2020: Johnnie Walker Green Label 15yo

Blended Malt
Wir gratulieren „The Man Who Walked Around the World“ zu 200 Jahren Whisky-Geschichte
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Farkin Distillery auf Islay erhält Baugenehmigung

Islay
Das moderne Design musste nach Anrainerprotesten auf ein "klassischeres" Aussehen mit Pagodendach geändert werden
Weiterlesen

TTB-Neuheiten: Glenmorangie X, Bladnoch 14yo 2021 Release

Highlands
Der Glenmorangie X ist fürs Mixen gedacht, der Bladnoch 14yo kommt erneut ausschließlich aus ex-Oloroso Fässern
Weiterlesen

Neu von Kilchoman: Unique Islay Series An Geamhradh 2020

Islay
Sieben Einzelfassabfüllungen kommen in Kürze in den deutschen Handel - darunter ein ungetorfter Kilchoman aus dem Olorosofass
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X