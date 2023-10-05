Holyrood Distillery bringt ersten eigenen Single Malt auf den Markt: Holyrood Arrival

Oloroso Butts, Pedro Ximénez Hogsheads, Bourbon Barrels und Rum Barriques – das sind die Fässer, in denen der erste Single Malt der Holyrood Distillery, der Holyrood Arrival, reifen durfte, bevor er mit 46,1% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurde.

Das Erstlingswerk der Edinburgher Destillerie bietet laut der Brennerei Noten von getrockneten und tropischen Früchten, Rosinen, einen Hauch Butterscotch, frisch gebackenen Kuchen, klebrigen Toffee-Pudding, etwas Leder und Keks in der Nase. Am Gaumen folgen Noten von Toffee, Karamell, Vanille, Vollkornkeksen, Ingwergewürz, Butterscotch, Tafel, leichter Salzigkeit und Rosinen.

Insgesamt 8188 Flaschen davon wird es weltweit geben, auch in unseren Landen sollten sie in Kürze über den Fachhandel beziehbar sein.

Hier noch ein Statement des Gründers der Brennerei, Rob Carpenter:

This year Edinburgh has been well and truly placed back on the whisky-making-map and we’re incredibly proud to be part of this revolution. Arrival embodies our story-so-far as whisky makers and marks the beginning of a journey of progression, innovation and experimentation.

Just as the distillery is a part of Edinburgh, our city and its people, heritage and culture are what we draw inspiration from every day. Our bottle avoids whisky cliché and leans into something a little more local, putting the Holyrood hourglass front and centre. The distinctive beer bottle silhouette and brown glass also pay tribute to a once-bustling glassworks located not too far from our distillery.