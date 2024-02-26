DramScotland: Interview mit Marc Watson, Master Distiller The Famous Grouse

Manchen wird Marc Watson noch als Head of Spirits Operation bei der Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh oder bei der John Crabbie & Company Distillery bekannt sein – er wechselte vor einigen Monaten als Master Distiller zu The Famous Grouse. Dort folgte er Craig Johnstone nach, der den Job im Herbst 2022 antrat (wir berichteten).

In dieser Eigenschaft wurde Marc Watson von Dram Scotland in einem Artikel interviewt und beantwortete Fragen zu seiner Arbeit, seiner Karriere und seiner Sicht auf Whisky und das Whiskybusiness – wie zum Beispiel diese:

What key characteristics do you aim to achieve in a Famous Grouse blend? How do you ensure consistency in flavour and quality across different batches?

The attention to detail that goes into making The Famous Grouse is astonishing. The consistency of the Famous Grouse is not a trick of chance, but a testament to an unwavering commitment to excellence in every area and from everyone who works on the liquid and brand. It has been this way long before I started at Famous Grouse, and it will continue that way with me as its latest liquid custodian. The Famous Grouse’s consistency arises from a combination of factors; sourcing specially curated new makes that fit within the recipe, carefully controlled maturation, careful stewardship by me as Master Blender, rigorous quality control, and incredibility detailed production practices.